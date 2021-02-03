FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Search

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Commits To Kentucky

Wallace has decommitted after a bevy of SEC offers, but could there be good news coming soon for the Eagles?
Author:
Publish date:

Update February 3: Wallace announces on National Signing Day that he has committed to Kentucky. 

‘21 linebacker Trevin Wallace decommitted from Boston College on Sunday according to multiple sources. A 4* recruit according to 247sports.com, Wallace, from Jessup, GA was recently ranked the 75th recruit in the entire class of 2021. He clearly decommitted because his options are beginning to really blossom. 

Recently Wallace has become a huge target for multiple SEC programs. According to Tyler Calvaruso of 247sports.com, he is still considering BC along with Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, and Kentucky. The big program to watch for is Florida, who according to reports is Wallace's childhood favorite team. They haven't offered yet but that offer could be coming soon

This is a big loss for the Eagles, as Wallace would have been an enormous get for the program. He is a fast quick linebacker that would have slotted in nicely in Jeff Hafley's defensive scheme and could have fought for playing time early. He certainly could still end up at Boston College, but with those big programs sniffing around and pushing hard, it could be an uphill battle. 

But the news isn't all bad. Bryce Steele, a 4* linebacker from North Carolina is set to decide on December 1st. He recently had decommitted from South Carolina after the firing of head coach Will Muschamp, and reports say that the Eagles are in great shape for the speedy linebacker/safety hybrid. While it may have been nice to have Wallace and Steele, getting a commitment from the Millbrook high senior will still be a great pull for the program. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more recruiting news as it breaks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

ChibuezeOnwuka
Recruiting

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Commits to Kentucky

gassonhall
Baseball

Trio of Boston College Baseball Players Receive Preseason Accolades

HunterLong
Football

Locked on Boston College: College Football Video Games are Returning!

MattRyan
Football

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "Matt Ryan Not Going Anywhere"

USATSI_15273152_168388155_lowres
Football

EA Sports Announces Return of College Football Video Games

USATSI_15306021_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Locked on Boston College: The Eagles vs. FSU Saga

JimChristian
Basketball

Boston College vs. FSU Game Postponed

BC_Duke_Preview_1-5ff5aa79c7d4641e23c1d946_Jan_06_2021_12_19_24
Basketball

Jim Christian Speaks About Upcoming Shorthanded Game Against Florida State

USATSI_15443643_168388155_lowres (1)
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Roster Down To Four Scholarship Players for FSU Game