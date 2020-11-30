'21 LB Trevin Wallace Decommits From Boston College. What's Next?

'21 linebacker Trevin Wallace decommitted from Boston College on Sunday according to multiple sources. A 4* recruit according to 247sports.com, Wallace, from Jessup, GA was recently ranked the 75th recruit in the entire class of 2021. He clearly decommitted because his options are beginning to really blossom.

Recently Wallace has become a huge target for multiple SEC programs. According to Tyler Calvaruso of 247sports.com, he is still considering BC along with Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, and Kentucky. The big program to watch for is Florida, who according to reports is Wallace's childhood favorite team. They haven't offered yet but that offer could be coming soon.

This is a big loss for the Eagles, as Wallace would have been an enormous get for the program. He is a fast quick linebacker that would have slotted in nicely in Jeff Hafley's defensive scheme and could have fought for playing time early. He certainly could still end up at Boston College, but with those big programs sniffing around and pushing hard, it could be an uphill battle.

But the news isn't all bad. Bryce Steele, a 4* linebacker from North Carolina is set to decide on December 1st. He recently had decommitted from South Carolina after the firing of head coach Will Muschamp, and reports say that the Eagles are in great shape for the speedy linebacker/safety hybrid. While it may have been nice to have Wallace and Steele, getting a commitment from the Millbrook high senior will still be a great pull for the program.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more recruiting news as it breaks.

