SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

'21 LB Trevin Wallace Decommits From Boston College. What's Next?

A.J. Black

'21 linebacker Trevin Wallace decommitted from Boston College on Sunday according to multiple sources. A 4* recruit according to 247sports.com, Wallace, from Jessup, GA was recently ranked the 75th recruit in the entire class of 2021. He clearly decommitted because his options are beginning to really blossom. 

Recently Wallace has become a huge target for multiple SEC programs. According to Tyler Calvaruso of 247sports.com, he is still considering BC along with Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, and Kentucky. The big program to watch for is Florida, who according to reports is Wallace's childhood favorite team. They haven't offered yet but that offer could be coming soon. 

This is a big loss for the Eagles, as Wallace would have been an enormous get for the program. He is a fast quick linebacker that would have slotted in nicely in Jeff Hafley's defensive scheme and could have fought for playing time early. He certainly could still end up at Boston College, but with those big programs sniffing around and pushing hard, it could be an uphill battle. 

But the news isn't all bad. Bryce Steele, a 4* linebacker from North Carolina is set to decide on December 1st. He recently had decommitted from South Carolina after the firing of head coach Will Muschamp, and reports say that the Eagles are in great shape for the speedy linebacker/safety hybrid. While it may have been nice to have Wallace and Steele, getting a commitment from the Millbrook high senior will still be a great pull for the program. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more recruiting news as it breaks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (7)
No. 1-6
bodascious
bodascious

Tough loss at least on paper. Our linebacker s are slow ad the fact that underclasmen haven’t taken over proves s lack of depth. Wallace may have started as a Freshman

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

You never count your money when you're sitting at the table.

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

I had a feeling that he was going to decommit since he stated that he would not sign until February.

Kilroy12
Kilroy12

Brutal, I was really hoping he would stay.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Assuming he’s gone, I’ll take a moral victory knowing we held onto him for this long. I’m hoping that once Hafley has another year or two to rack up the wins and get connections that this level of recruit will stick, or at least we win as many battles as we lose. Steele will be damn good too.

NewtonBus
NewtonBus

Getting Steele would ease the loss for sure. Hope this doesn’t turn into a pattern, using our program as a back-up while shopping for other offers.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Stop by and discuss today's game between the Eagles and Cardinals.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Phil Jurkovec & David Bailey Out for Game With Injury

Two big injuries for the Eagles in the third quarter

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

Boston College vs. URI: Live Updates

BC takes on the University of Rhode Island today in the consolation game. Stop by for updates and analysis of tonight's game.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Grosel Comes Off Bench To Lead BC to 34-27 Win Over Louisville

Eagles lose Phil Jurkovec to injury, but hit big plays to defeat Cardinals

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 34 Louisville 27

A look at the play of the Boston College offense against the Cardinals. What were some of the takeaways from this game.

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Eagles Ride Strong Performance From Wynston Tabbs in 69-64 Win Over URI

Boston College won their first game of the season, with a short handed victory over the URI Rams in Mohegan Sun

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Game Observations (Defense): Boston College 34 Louisville 27

A look at the play of the defense in Saturday's win against Louisville.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. Louisville: Prediction and Final Thoughts

Our final thoughts and predictions heading into Saturday's game against Louisville

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Eagles Complete Sweep with 6-3 Victory Over UMass

Captain Marc McLaughlin led the way with his second career multi-goal game.

jbiagioni16

by

FlatbreadsFan

Thirteen Takeaways from Wednesday's Boston College & Villanova Game

A look at some of the big highlights and talk about what we learned from Wednesday's game against the Wildcats.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black