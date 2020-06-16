'22 Offensive Tackle Trevyon Green Sees Relationship Growing With Boston College

Boston College continued to be active in the DMV late last week with an offer to '22 offensive lineman Trevyon Green.

Green is the third member of Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights VA, to receive an offer from Boston College last week, joining fellow offensive lineman Desean Williams and athlete Akim Sledge. Currently ranked a three star by 247sports (#46 offensive tackle in the country) he also holds offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

BC Bulletin caught up with Green shortly after his offer from the Eagles. Because he is a '22, he has yet to speak to the coaching staff, but we were able to get his reaction to the offer.

When the 6'7 360 pound offensive lineman got his offer he wasn't overly familiar with the Eagles, but said "it felt amazing to hear." Consider their relationship blossoming, as Green said he expects that it will get stronger.

He is wide open in his recruitment, but has an idea of what he wants in his dream program. "My dream school is what ever school is home, has my specific major,and supports me and my family the most." he told BC Bulletin. He doesn't have a favorite as of now, and wants to keep his options wide open. However, the BC offer was important to him, and he plans on making a visit as soon as it is safe to do so.

Watching his film, there is clearly an asset that Green possesses, his size. In his film he is easily the biggest player on the field, and uses that as his leverage. At 360 pounds he will need to trim down at the collegiate level, but he has the frame to be a Power 5 offensive tackle.

With over a year and a half to go before he has to sign, Trevyon Green has a lot of time to gather offers and make his decision. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding his recruitment.

