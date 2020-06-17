Boston College Make Offer To '22 Playmaker Treyveon Longmire

Boston College continued to be active with the Class of '22, this time making an offer to Kentucky athlete Treyveon Longmire

At 6'2 170 pounds, Longmire is ranked an "89" on 247sports, which puts him right on the cusp of becoming a four star recruit. The Corbin, Kentucky native currently has offers from the Eagles, Kentucky, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, TCU, Tennesee, and many other programs.

BC Bulletin caught up with Longmire to talk to him about his offer and where the Eagles stand in his recruiting process.

According to the sophomore it was his Longmire's coach who reached out to Boston College to initiate the start of the conversation. After, Longmire talked to the Eagles coaching staff and that is when they offered him. "It’s a blessing to be offered a scholarship and always exciting that a school wants me on their team." he told BC Bulletin.

We asked Longmire, what was it about his game that the Boston College coaching staff liked. "Coach just liked how I am with ball in my hands and can make things happen" he explained. He has some awareness of the program, talking about how they went to the Birmingham Bowl last year, liking the conference the Eagles play in, and believes the coaching staff have the program heading in the right direction.

Even with an incredible offer list, Boston College still is intriguing to the Longmire. On whether he will visit, "Yeah I’d like to. I’ve never been up north. Any school interested in me has my attention and I want to have the opportunity to visit and see what I think for myself." Currently it's early in his process, and Longmire does not have any favorites.

His film is impressive and worth watching, and makes it easy to see why he is going to be a big time recruit for 2022. Treyveon Longmire is going to be a playmaker at the next level. Great acceleration, and with elite speed he is going to be an offensive threat no matter where he goes. He can change directions effortlessly, and looks to be a nightmare to tackle in the open field.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Treyveon Longmire.

