SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

'21 DE/OLB Tyeus Clemons Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a commitment from '21 defensive/outside linebacker Tyeus Clemons on Tuesday.

The Eagles were the first Power 5 offer for the Harvest, Alabama native, who did not have a rating on any of the recruiting sites. Based on his film he is the type of player that would have blown up at camps, and got more offers, but because of COVID-19 he remained undiscovered until now. The Eagles staff has been busy of late in Alabama, earlier this month they landed a commitment from Quintayvious Hutchins, also a DE/OLB. 

At the time of the offer Clemons said "Looks amazing, exactly what you would think a good school should look like." Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase also clearly left an impression on the recruit, who said "He sounds amazing and really excited to get to know and coach me."

Today after his decision, he explained why he chose the Eagles. "They were the first to believe in me when no one else did."

Jeff Hafley is clearly trying to fill out his depth at defensive line, with the addition of Hutchins and Clemons. While these two may not have had a huge offer list, the film tells a different story. The Alabama pair are explosive and could be those typical diamond in the rough stories that Boston College has produced so often. 

Clemons is the 24th commitment for the Class of '21. The Eagles still have some wiggle room with spots, and could technically go as high as 30 if they wanted to. This means there will be room for players like Drew Kendall, Jaden Williams or some of the other offers that are still out. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more recruiting news as it breaks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (5)
No. 1-4
Jkmanx
Jkmanx

Love seeing recruits like this. Also Hafley has seemed to use the transfer portal really well. Do you think he believes there are other potential transfers looking at BC. Right now the D is filled with transfers.

NewtonBus
NewtonBus

Alabama! Again! It’s like we’re a national program or something

44Andre2000
44Andre2000

AJ, looks like lots of depth offers have been going out recently. Do you think the coaching staff is saving a spot for Drew Kendall/do you think the staff expects to land him?

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Seemed like a big kid who was really good in the run game. Not sure if he’s the most explosive pass rusher but his highlights really seemed to show great instincts and doing a great job staying in his gap.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

Our in game analysis and discussion as Boston College takes on Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Report: Former BC RB AJ Dillon Tests Positive for COVID-19

BC's former star will miss time after a positive test according to reports.

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Locked On Boston College: A New Daily Podcast Dedicated to the BC Eagles

A new daily podcast that discusses everything Boston College, hosted by AJ Black, a name you can trust.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Bowl Projections: Post Week 9

A look at some of the bowls Boston College have been projected to head to this bowl season.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. #1 Clemson: Predictions and Final Thoughts

Our prediction for tomorrow's game between Boston College and undefeated Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: November 3, 2020

A look at recruiting news for Boston College football

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Weekly Kickoff: Syracuse Week

A look at Boston College's upcoming matchup with the Orange.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Jeff Hafley talks about the election, Syracuse and still feeling disappointed about Clemson game.

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Report: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to Miss BC Game After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Tigers will be down their signal caller as Lawrence will reportedly miss Saturday's game against the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

Kilroy12

Boston College 34 Clemson 28: Grading the Eagles

Grading out Boston College's effort against Clemson on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan