'21 DE/OLB Tyeus Clemons Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed a commitment from '21 defensive/outside linebacker Tyeus Clemons on Tuesday.

The Eagles were the first Power 5 offer for the Harvest, Alabama native, who did not have a rating on any of the recruiting sites. Based on his film he is the type of player that would have blown up at camps, and got more offers, but because of COVID-19 he remained undiscovered until now. The Eagles staff has been busy of late in Alabama, earlier this month they landed a commitment from Quintayvious Hutchins, also a DE/OLB.

At the time of the offer Clemons said "Looks amazing, exactly what you would think a good school should look like." Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase also clearly left an impression on the recruit, who said "He sounds amazing and really excited to get to know and coach me."

Today after his decision, he explained why he chose the Eagles. "They were the first to believe in me when no one else did."

Jeff Hafley is clearly trying to fill out his depth at defensive line, with the addition of Hutchins and Clemons. While these two may not have had a huge offer list, the film tells a different story. The Alabama pair are explosive and could be those typical diamond in the rough stories that Boston College has produced so often.

Clemons is the 24th commitment for the Class of '21. The Eagles still have some wiggle room with spots, and could technically go as high as 30 if they wanted to. This means there will be room for players like Drew Kendall, Jaden Williams or some of the other offers that are still out.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more recruiting news as it breaks.

