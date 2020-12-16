DE Tyeus Clemons Signs With Boston College

An Alabama native, Clemons could be the biggest diamond in the rough in the class.

Tyeus Clemons, a defensive end/outside linebacker from Harvest, Alabama has signed with the Boston College Eagles. This is a recruit that would have had a lot more attention if there were camps this year, but because of COVID-19 he didn't get the exposure he probably would have. Boston College was the first to offer Clemons, who jumped on the offer, after forming a solid relationship with defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase. He committed quickly after receiving the initial offer.

Other Offers: Tulane, Jacksonville State

Quotables: "They were the first to believe in me when no one else did."

"Looks amazing, exactly what you would think a good school should look like." (Clemons on BC)

He sounds amazing and really excited to get to know and coach me." (on Oghobaase)

Analysis: Clemons is a intriguing prospect but one that probably will take some time to get used to the collegiate speed. A ferocious defender with a knack for the ball, he could grow into Tem Lukabu's defense, but would not expect him to contribute right away. Because of his versatility Hafley could find a role for him though quickly.

