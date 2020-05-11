BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Local OT Erik Russell Commits To Wake Forest Over Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College High school offensive tackle Erik Russell, committed to Wake Forest per his Twitter account:

Russell a two star 6'7 tackle was presumed to be a BC lean according to 247's Crystal Ball predictions.  BC Bulletin spoke with Russell shortly after his commitment to get the whole story, and find out why he chose the Demon Deacons. 

According to Russell, the decision came down to two schools Boston College and Wake. In the end he chose the Demon Deacons. "I just loved everything I’d learned and known about the school." Russell told BC Bulletin "I had talked to current players and had a great relationship with the coaching staff."

Keeping local recruits are clearly important for programs like Boston College. But sometimes there are factors that make it impossible to land them. For Russell it was distance. The young recruit mentioned that  "I definitely wanted to venture out a bit."

Losing recruits like Russell should not overshadow the hot week that Jeff Hafley and his staff had over the past two weeks on the recruiting trail. The Eagles have landed a series of strong three star recruits who have been sought after by other big Power 5 programs. In terms of offensive linemen, Boston College is also recruiting multiple players who fit this criteria. 

Currently Boston College has the 38th ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247sports, and 7th in the ACC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College All Quarter Century Team: Safeties

Boston College have had some good safeties the past few years, these two were the best.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

'21 New Jersey Running Back Xavier Coleman Commits To Boston College

Boston College gets their first commitment from New Jersey for the new recruiting cycle as Xavier Coleman chooses the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Cornerbacks

Boston College has had a run of great cornerbacks of late, but here are the two best from the past twenty five year

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football: NFL Games To Circle In 2020

The NFL released their schedule this week, and here are some games that feature battles between former Boston College players

A.J. Black

'21 Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg Commits to Nebraska Over Boston College

An exciting quarterback decides to stay close to home to play with Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers

A.J. Black

Boston College Jumps In With Offer To Tight End Shield Taylor

The Eagles recently offered a big physical tight end out of Louisiana. This recruit has a large offer list.

A.J. Black

ACC Could Begin 2020 Season Without Members

Spread of COVID19 is highest in Northeast right now, could that impact whether BC plays this season

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

High Energy Defensive Back Joriell Washington Finds Boston College Offer "Surreal"

A Fort Myers native, Washington is a safety who is about as physical as they come. Read what he had to say about Boston College below.

A.J. Black

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 7, 2020

A big week for Boston College in terms of commitments, but what about some of the other news?

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Adds Walk On Long Snapper Donovan Cahill From TCU

The Eagles added some depth on Wednesday evening, as long snapper Donovan Cahill will play his final season with the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

FlyEagles20