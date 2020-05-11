Local OT Erik Russell Commits To Wake Forest Over Boston College

Boston College High school offensive tackle Erik Russell, committed to Wake Forest per his Twitter account:

Russell a two star 6'7 tackle was presumed to be a BC lean according to 247's Crystal Ball predictions. BC Bulletin spoke with Russell shortly after his commitment to get the whole story, and find out why he chose the Demon Deacons.

According to Russell, the decision came down to two schools Boston College and Wake. In the end he chose the Demon Deacons. "I just loved everything I’d learned and known about the school." Russell told BC Bulletin "I had talked to current players and had a great relationship with the coaching staff."

Keeping local recruits are clearly important for programs like Boston College. But sometimes there are factors that make it impossible to land them. For Russell it was distance. The young recruit mentioned that "I definitely wanted to venture out a bit."

Losing recruits like Russell should not overshadow the hot week that Jeff Hafley and his staff had over the past two weeks on the recruiting trail. The Eagles have landed a series of strong three star recruits who have been sought after by other big Power 5 programs. In terms of offensive linemen, Boston College is also recruiting multiple players who fit this criteria.

Currently Boston College has the 38th ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247sports, and 7th in the ACC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC