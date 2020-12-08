'21 WR Jaden Williams Commits to Boston College

'21 wide receiver Jaden Williams (Hendrickson, Texas) made his decision on Tuesday, announcing that he has committed to Boston College.

As mentioned in the video, the 5-10 Williams chose the Eagles over his other final schools Tulane and Utah. He is considered a three star recruit. He is the third wide receiver to commit to the Eagles in this class joining Jamareeh Jones and Dante Reynolds. He is the second commitment from the state of Texas, the other being Jalon Williams.

BC Bulletin spoke to Williams shortly after his commitment. We asked Williams why he decided on committing to the Eagles, "I've got a real bond with the coaches that formed over the past few months and I felt nothing but love coming from them," he explained.

This season Boston College's passing offense improved from 113th in the country to 22nd. This clearly impacted his decision. "I love the offense they run," he told BC Bulletin. "I watched most of their games this season and I saw the ball in the air a lot and that’s the type of offense I will produce in."

Currently Boston College has the 40th ranked recruiting class in 2021, and the 10th ranked in the ACC (per 247sports.com). National signing day is a week from today, stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any breaking news and recruiting tidbits.

