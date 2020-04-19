BCBulletin
Running Back Xavier Coleman Believes Boston College "Has A Lot to Offer"

A.J. Black

One of the fastest risers up Boston College's recruiting board is running back Xavier Coleman out of Medford, New Jersey. The Lenape High School back spoke with BC Bulletin about his recruitment, and where he stands with the Eagles. 

Coleman, a 2021 running back out of Lenape High School in Medford New Jersey is considered a three star all purpose running back by Rivals. He has an extensive offer list as well that includes Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia, Washington St, Baylor and Temple. He is the 11th ranked recruit in the Garden State.

When talking about the Eagles, Coleman had a lot to say. "I think with Coach Hafley taking over the future is definitely bright," he explained. "I talk to the coaches at BC on a frequent basis." He further elaborated, "I think BC has a lot to offer from academics to the culture of the football team being very rich."

Last season Coleman ran for 1567 yards and 26 touchdowns for his high school team. He could be a great compliment to David Bailey and Patrick Garwo, as he looks to have very good speed and acceleration. He describes himself as an all purpose back. "I can play in the slot and catch out of the backfield," Coleman said. "I am very confident in my game because of all the work i know goes into it"

Coleman is a name that Boston College fans should watch out for as a potential commit candidate. 247sports has three Crystal Ball predictions in for him to land with the Eagles, including Brian Dohn, who usually is correct. Based off of some of the things we've heard, it wouldn't be surprising if he lands with Jeff Hafley and the Boston College Eagles. 

