'21 New Jersey Running Back Xavier Coleman Commits To Boston College

Boston College added their third recruit of the week as running back Xavier Coleman committed to the Eagles:

The newest commitment for the Eagles was originally offered by the old Boston College staff, but the new staff re-offered him shortly after taking over in Chestnut Hill.

BC Bulletin spoke with Xavier Coleman shortly before his commitment.

Coleman, a 2021 running back out of Lenape High School in Medford New Jersey is considered a three star all purpose running back by Rivals. He has an extensive offer list as well that includes Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia, Washington St, Baylor and Temple. He is the 11th ranked recruit in the Garden State.

When talking about his new school Coleman had a lot to say. "I think with Coach Hafley taking over the future is definitely bright," he explained. "I talk to the coaches at BC on a frequent basis." He further elaborated, "I think BC has a lot to offer from academics to the culture of the football team being very rich."

This is Boston College's first commitment in New Jersey for the 2021 cycle. The state has been a challenge because Rutgers was able to get almost 60 kids on campus for a huge Junior Day, while BC had backloaded their visits and those were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. To land Coleman is a major get for Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Last season Coleman ran for 1567 yards and 26 touchdowns for his high school team. He should be a great compliment to David Bailey and Patrick Garwo, as he looks to have very good speed and acceleration. He describes himself as an all purpose back. "I can play in the slot and catch out of the backfield," Coleman said. "Im very confident in my game because of all the work i know goes into it"

What is his biggest strength? According to Coleman, "I would say my vision is the best part of my game though for sure!"

You can check out Xavier's HUDL film below:

Coleman is the second recruit from New Jersey, joining Jalen Cheek who committed earlier.

