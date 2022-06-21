'23 OL Zak Yamauchi Recaps "Amazing" Time at Boston College

Last weekend, Boston College held their second big weekend of official visits. Recruits from around the country came to Chestnut Hill to check out the facilities, school, and Boston including a trip to Fenway Park. In that group was '23 OL Zak Yamauchi, a three star offensive lineman from Bishop Gorman.

At 6-5, 280, Yamauchi looks to be more in the guard mold on the line. He holds offers from Stanford, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska and Washington State. He spoke to BC Bulletin shortly after returning from his trip.

"The visit was AMAZING!" Yamauchi exclaimed. "I loved the atmosphere, the people, and most importantly the coaching staff!" The offensive lineman had to take a big trip to get to Boston College, as he is from Las Vegas and plays for national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School.

"Being five hours away from home, it really felt like home at Boston!" The coaching staff were amazing people who really made me feel like family," he expressed. Yamauchi's former high school teammate Cam Barfield, a '22 running back, is set to enroll at Boston College in the summer. "I also liked how they emphasize on your education and how important it is to the school."

As he mentioned above, the staff was one of the biggest takeaways. New offensive line Dave Deguglielmo has connected with many of the recruits due to his personality and experience and that was apparent. "Coach Guges and Coach Hafley are two amazing coaches with tons of experience!" But it was the personal approach that caught the attention of the rising senior. "Talk about family, they treat you like your already part of it. They are amazing Coaches with the best interest for their players!"

Zak Yamauchi seemed very excited about the prospects of enrolling at Boston College. But he has yet to make a decision yet. This weekend he is scheduled to take his last official visit to Stanford. Based on a tweet on Monday night, it looks like he could have an announcement shortly after.

Boston College currently has two offensive linemen committed for the Class of '23. Ryan Mickow of Florida and Michael Crounse of Maryland both have pledged in June.

