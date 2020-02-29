Boston College Target Spotlight: CB Zakee Wheatley

Boston College defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, is an elite recruiter in the Maryland/DC area. During his time with the Terrapins he was able to keep blue chip recruits like Anthony McFarland in state and away from other bigger programs. Now, with the Eagles he has already been aggressively pursuing recruits in the area, with the hopes to get them to commit to Boston College.

One such recruit is Zakee Wheatley, a junior defensive back from Severn, Maryland. As a junior Wheatley had 56 catches for 803 yards and seven TDs as a wide receiver, and on defense had three interceptions as a defensive back playing a lot of safety. BC Bulletin got the opportunity to speak with the junior about his recruitment, and to find out more about his relationship with Boston College.

Wheatley, is a high three star cornerback/wide receiver who attends Archbishop Spalding HS in Severn, Maryland. Currently, he has a long list of offers that include Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Duke, Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Virginia, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Last year he was recruited by Richie Gunnell as a wide receiver, but apparently the new staff has Abdul Rahim as his primary recruiter, along with Tem Lukabu and are looking at him more as a defensive back.

With such a wide variety of good programs, Wheatley explained what he is looking for "I like different things about my top schools" he told BC Bulletin, "but for the most part, they all have good football, great academics, and seem to be really interested in me and have me high on their board." He explained that "BC fits that mold. They're a great academic school with good football. I also like coach Aazaar."

Boston College has focused on Wheatley and Jeff Hafley and his staff have made an impression on him "The new staff is great!" he exclaimed. "They constantly reach out to me weekly and have shown me that they really want me." The 6'2 180 pound Wheatley has planned a visit to the Heights, and will be visiting on March 15. He hopes to have his decision made before the summer, with a tentative date of June 15.

We will have updates on Wheatley's recruitment as it progresses.

