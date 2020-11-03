SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal's Matt Bradley Only Pac-12 Player on Jerry West Award Watch List

Matt Bradley led Cal in scoring last seasonPhoto by Stephen R. Sylvanie - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal junior guard Matt Bradley was one of 20 players across the nation who was named to the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Bradley is the only player from the Pac-12 on the West watch list.

The award is named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four MVP Jerry West. Cal defeated West and his West Virginia team in the championship game of the 1959 NCAA tournament.

The award recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel selected the members of the watch list.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Bradley earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors while averaging a team-best 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Cal fans can show their support for Bradley by participating in Fan Voting presented throughout the first three rounds of the selection process. Voting will go live on Friday, Nov. 6 at www.hoophallawards.com. In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to just 10, and in late February, five finalists will be presented to the selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented on April 9, 2021.

The 20 players selected to the West watch list:

Matt Bradley, Cal

John Petty Jr, Alabama

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

MaCio Teague, Baylor

James Bouknight, Connecticut

Mitch Ballock, Creighton

Kellen Grady, Davidson

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

DJ Stewart, Duke

Scottie Lewis, Florida

MJ Walker, Florida State

Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

Caleb Mills, Houston

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Ochal Agbaji, Kansas

Terrence Clarke, Kentucky

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Jordan Godwin, Saint Louis

Justin Moore, Villanova

Paul Scruggs, Xavier

Basketball

