Cal Basketball Video: Matt Bradley Wins Pac-12 Player of the Week For 2nd Time

Jeff Faraudo

Two Cal victories that he helped make happen have landed Matt Bradley his second Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season.

The sophomore guard topped 20 points in wins over then-No. 21 Colorado and Utah, averaging 23.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the two games. He shot 48 percent from the field and nearly 55 percent on 3-pointers, while converting all 11 of his free throws.

Bradley matched his career high with 26 points including five 3-point baskets against Colorado before adding a team-best 21 points in the overtime victory vs. Utah.

Bradley ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring at 17.9 points. If he finishes at that number, it will be the highest scoring average by a Cal player since Allen Crabbe posted 18.4 points per game in 2013.

The 6-foot-4 native of San Bernardino has scored double figures in all but one game this season, and 48 times in 60 career games. Over the past 10 outings, Bradley is scoring at a 19.1 clip and shooting 45 parent from the 3-point arc.

The Bears (13-16, 7-9) close the conference regular-season schedule Thursday night at Oregon, then play Saturday at Oregon State. The Pac-12 tournament begins a week from Wednesday in Las Vegas.

In the video below, Bradley talks about taking charges and being whistled for them, and how he's trying to get the equation the way he wants it.

