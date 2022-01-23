Cal-Arizona Basketball Live Game Updates

Bears hope to end losing streak against No. 3 Wildcats in Sunday's game in Berkeley

Cal hosts third-ranked Arizona in a game scheduled to begin at noon Sunday in Berkeley.

Pregame: Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis, who injured his ankle Thursday, was not available for Sunday' game.

Cal entered Sunday's game with a 9-9 record, including 2-5 in the Pac-12, and riding a four-game losing streak.

The Bears have not defeated an AP top-five team since Feb. 1, 2014, when they upset top-ranked Arizona 60-58 in Berkeley. The Bears had lost nine straight games against Arizona coming into Sunday's contest.

Jordan Shepherd began the day leading the Bears in scoring at 14.3 points per game, just ahead of Andre Kelly at 14.2. Grant Anticevich is third at 11.3 points per contest, but over the past three games he averaged just 5.0 points on 25% shooting (7-for-28), including 1-for-10 on three-point shots.

Arizona had won four games in a row before facing Cal on Sunday, and the Wildcats had won each of their five conference games by at least 16 points. Arizona started the day leading the nation in average margin of victory (24.3 points) and is No. 1 in the NET rankings, which are used to determine berths and seeding in the NCAA tournament.

Bennedict Mathurin (17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Azuolas Tubelis (15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds) began the day as Arizona's top scorers. But Tubelis was considered questionable for Sunday's game after injuring his ankle against Stanford on Thursday. He was not in Sunday's starting lineup and will not play.

Cal ranks first in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (62.7), but Arizona leads the conference in scoring (88.3) and topped 90 points seven times before Sunday's game.

Cal starting lineup: G Joel Brown, G Jordan Shepherd, F Andre Kelly, F Grant Anticevich, G Jalen Celestine.

Arizona starting lineup: F Bennedict Manthurin, G Pelle Larsson, C Christian Koloko, G Dalen Terry, G Kerr Kriisa.

FIRST HALF

18:08 first half: Christian Koloko scores Arizona's first four points. Arizona 4, Cal 2.

16:38 first half: Sam Alajiki hits one of two foul shots. Arizona 7, Cal 3.

16:29 first half: Pelle Larsson hits all three free throws after getting fouled. Arizona 10, Cal 3.

15:51 first half: Cal has made only one of its first five shots from the floor, and is having trouble with Arizona's defense. Jordan Shepherd is 0-for-2. Arizona 10, Cal 3.

13:52 first half: The game is getting away from Cal early. Andre Kelly having trouble scoring against Arizona's big centers. Cal is 1-for-8 from the field; Arizona is 6-for-10, including 2-for-3 on three-pointers. Arizona 17, Cal 3.

12:13 first half: Arizona leads 21-7 before Joel Brown converts a three-point play. Arizona 21, Cal 10.

11:04 first half: Cal is 5-for-17 from the floor and missed both its three-point tries. Arizona is shooting 64.3% (9-for-14) and has made three of five three-point shots. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats with six points. Cal has just one turnover, but Arizona has only one. Arizona 24, Cal 12.

7:59 first half: Arizona's Justin Kier hits a three-pointer as the shot clock sounds to foil a good Cal defensive effort. Cal is shooting 26.1%, and Arizona is shooting 55.6%. Te Bears are 0-for-2 on three-pointers and the Wildcats are 4-for-8. Arizona 27, Cal 14.

7:04 first half: Oumar Ballo converts a three-point play to stretch the lead to 17 points. Arizona 33, Cal 16.

5:49 first half: Cal's Lars Thiemann is wearing mark while on the court. That is what allows him to play because he has been in health protocol. Game is getting physical. Arizona 34, Cal 18

4:06 first half: Cal coach Mark Fox picks up a technical foul after complaining about foul calls. Arizona 41, Cal 18.

3:20 first half: Backup center Oumar Ballo leads Arizona with 11 points, the last two coming on an alley-oop dunk. No Cal player has more than four points. Cal is shooting 24.1%. Arizona 41, Cal 18.

.

.

Cover photo of Joel Brown by D. Ross Cameron, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.