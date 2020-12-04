Cal Basketball: Arizona State Game Thread

FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Cal-Arizona State Basketball: Pac-12 Opener Game Thread

No. 25 Sun Devils will pose a major challenge to the Bears at Haas Pavilion
Author:
Publish date:

Photo by Peter Vander Stoep

It’s hard to imagine Cal facing a tougher assignment in its Pac-12 opener than tonight’s matchup vs. No. 25 Arizona State.

The Bears, whose offseason and training camp were plagued by interruptions and restrictions levied in combat against the coronavirus, bring a 2-1 record into tonight’s game at Haas Pavilion.

But after his team’s 60-49 win over Nicholls State on Monday, even coach Mark Fox expressed concern about tonight’s matchup.

"Do I think we're ready? We're not," Fox said. "We're going to have to overachieve.”

ASU (2-1) is an explosive offensive team against whom Cal, quote frankly, will have trouble keep up. The Sun Devils average 89.3 points, led by senior point guard and pre-season All-American Remy Martin (14.2 points), elite freshman Josh Christopher (18.7 points) and his fellow first-year player Marcus Bagley (15.7 points).

In three road victories over Cal, Martin has averaged 19.7 points and 5.1 assists.

It gets no easier for the Bears on Sunday when they visit Pauley Pavilion to face UCLA.

Check back for our in-game thread. Tipoff is 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

STARTING LINEUPS: Cal goes with Ryan Betley, Makale Foreman, Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich, Andre Kelly. ASU will start Remy Martin, Josh Christopher, Marcus Bagley, Jalen Graham, Taeshon Cherry.

.

*** Coach Mark Fox talks after the Nicholls State game about how he expects Matt Bradley and Grant Anticevich -- currently a combined 7-for-26 on 3-point shots -- will soon find a rhythm: 

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Arizona State point guard Remy Martin has excelled against Cal
