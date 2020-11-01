SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears, Minus One, Are Cleared to Resume Practice

Photo by D. Ross Cameron, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

The Cal men’s basketball team was set to return to the practice floor on Sunday after missing five days because a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Cal Athletics announced all players who have not tested positive were cleared following “further investigation and detailed follow-up with all parties, including contract tracing and additional testing.”

The Bears halted practice Tuesday after a player received a positive result from a regularly scheduled COVID-19 test. At the time, Cal announced that all workouts would be suspended “for up to two weeks,” in accordance with public safety regulations.

Sunday’s news was big for the Bears.

“We have missed some valuable practices at a most critical time,” Cal coach Mark Fox said. "It will be great to be back in the gym as we work to catch up.”

College basketball teams are permitted to play their first games as early as Nov. 25, which is little more than weeks away. The Bears have not announced their non-conference schedule, although we know they will play their first Pac-12 game on Dec. 3 at home against Arizona State.

Cal has not identified the player who tested positive, but he continues to exhibit no symptoms, the athletic department reported. He will return to practice after his isolation and medical evaluation.

The Bears want every bit of practice time available because they have five new players — two grad transfers, a sophomore transfer and two freshmen. Cal remains a fairly young team, featuring eight scholarship freshmen and sophomores.

And two of their three seniors, transfers Ryan Betley of Penn and Makale Foreman of Stony Brooks, are newcomers to the program. So there are a lot of new moving parts to assemble.

The Bears improved to 14-18 overall last season in Fox’s debut season. Cal won only eight games each of the two previous seasons.

The 2020-21 team is expected to continue its improvement, although progress may be modest. The team’s best player is junior guard Matt Bradley, who averaged 17.5 points a year ago and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Bears Get Votes in Last AP Top-25 Poll Before Opener

Cal would be ranked 43rd in Sunday's Associated Press media rankings ahead of Bears' Nov. 7 home game against Washington

Jake Curtis

Election Day is Bigger Than Football, Cal Center Michael Saffell Says

Senior Zeandae Johnson: `The Energy Around Young People Has Changed'

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Devon Modster Shows Improvement in Critical Backup QB Role

Chase Garbers' injury history and the uncertainties of COVID-19 make the Bears' backup quarterback spot important, as Cal begins preparations for Washington

Jake Curtis

SI Website Expects Kevin Thomson to Be Washington’s QB Vs. Cal

Grad transfer from Sacramento State is the most likely of the four quarterback candidates to get the starting nod against the Bears in Berkeley on Nov. 7

Jake Curtis

Cal Will Close Shortened 2020 Schedule With a December Trip to Washington State

How Chilly Might it Be For the Golden Bears in The Palouse in December?

Jeff Faraudo

New Cal OC Bill Musgrave Embracing His Return to College Football

Musgrave Says He's Enjoying His Return to College Football After Long NFL Run

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Keeping RB Chistopher Brown Healthy Is a Priority

Bears offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave may have several running backs share the load early in the season

Jake Curtis

NFL Fantasy Experts High on Ex-Cal Star Richard Rodgers This Week

Eagles tight end coming off big game against Giants and faces Cowboys this week; fantasy experts not optimistic about Jared Goff's prospects against the Dolphins

Jake Curtis

How Will Cal Overcome a Lack of Depth on its Defensive Line?

Defensive Coordinator Justin Sirmon Said Freshman Will Get the Chance to Play

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Bears Open Pac-12 Schedule Dec. 3 vs. Arizona State

Cal's entire 20-game conference schedule announced, although only the week of the Bears' final 18 Pac-12 games is specified

Jake Curtis