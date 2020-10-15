Cal Basketball: Bears Still Awaiting Word on Jarred Hyder's Eligibility for 2020-21

Having Jarred Hyder available this season could make a significant difference for Cal, but coach Mark Fox cannot count on it -- yet.

Hyder transferred to Cal in the offseason following his freshman season at Fresno State, and as of Thursday Fox still has not received word from the NCAA on Hyder's request for a waiver that would allow him to play this season.

If the waiver is not granted, Hyder would have to sit out the 2020-21 season and would be eligible in 2021-22.

Fox would love to have Hyder available now because he would provide valuable assistance at the critical point-guard position, quite possibly as a starter. Instead Fox has to have a plan if Hyder is eligible and an alternative plan if he is not.

"I wish I knew, as we start practice, I wish I knew," Fox said Thursday regarding Hyder's status for this season, with practice starting Saturday. "Because his eligibilty certainly impacts how we would plan to play. He's awaiting word from the NCAA. I have no idea when we'll get that information.

"Like everything the past several months we'll have Plan A and Plan B and try to execute them both at the same time."

Jarred Hyder (3) at Fresno State - Photo by Jarred Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports

.

Cal is looking for a starting point guard following the graduation of Paris Austin. Joel Brown got a lot of experience at that spot as a freshman, although he did not provide much of a perimeter scoring threat (2.4 points per game, 30.8 percent three-point shooting). He and grad transfer Makale Foreman would be the options at point guard if Hyder is not eligible this season.

But Foreman is more of a combo guard, and Cal would like to optimize his talents as a scorer and three-point shooter after he averaged 15.6 points and made 104 three pointers last season at Stony Brook. If Hyder is available to play some point guard, Foreman would be free to focus on scoring.

The 6-foot-3 Hyder could also play the off-guard spot, but he is more of a point guard, having led Fresno State in total assists (81) last year as a freshman, when he started 24 games and averaged 9.1 points on 38 percent shooting, including a modest 30.2 percent on three-pointers. Unlike the Bears' two grad transfers (Ryan Betley and Foreman), whom Fox never saw play in person, Fox got a close-up look at Hyder when the Bears faced Fresno State last Dec. 11.

Hyder had just seven points (on 3-for-10 shooting) and two assists in that game won by the Bulldogs 69-63, but Fox was impressed with what he saw then and what he is seeing in Hyder now.

"His natural IQ for the game really, I think, was apparent in our very early walk-throughs," Fox said. "I think he's got the versatility to play a couple different places, so I've been really pleased with Jarred also."

It's unclear when Cal will play its first game this season, although it likely will be soon after the Nov. 25 starting date that's been established. Cal certainly hopes to have a decision made on Hyder's eligibility well before then, but no one can predict how the NCAA will operate on this.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.