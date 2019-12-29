CalMaven
Cal Basketball: Bears Close Non-Conference Schedule vs. Ivy's Harvard Crimson

Point guard Paris Austin and Cal take on Harvard on Sunday afternoon.Photo by D. Ross Cameron, USA Today
Jeff Faraudo

CAL (6-6) vs. HARVARD (8-4)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Sunday, 3 p.m. (Cal’s women face Grand Canyon at 7 p.m.)

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-HARVARD HISTORY: Cal leads 2-1 but the Crimson won the most recent matchup, beating the Bears 67-62 exactly seven years ago to the day at Haas Pavilion. Allen Crabbe scored 27 points for the Bears.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears close out their non-conference schedule at home, where they are 6-1 this season (losing only to Saint Mary’s). First-year coach Mark Fox’s squad is 0-5 away from home, including three neutral-site defeats. . . . The Bears open Pac-12 play on Jan. 2 at Stanford . . . Cal has had a week off since losing 64-60 to Boston College at the Al Attles Classic at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Bears had double-digit leads in both halves before succumbing. . . . Sophomore guard Matt Bradley leads the Bears at 17.7 points per game and has five games of at least 20 points. . . . . Freshman center Lars Thiemann came off the bench against BC to contribute eight points and a season-high nine rebounds. . . . Cal is playing better defensively at home, where opponents are shooting just 40.6 percent. . . . The Bears rank last in the Pac-12 in scoring (66.1) and scoring defense (69.7).

HARVARD STORYLINES: The Crimson is in its 13th season under coach Tommy Amaker, the one-time Duke guard, who led Harvard to four straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2012 through ’15. They haven’t been since, although they have posted winning records in nine of their past 10 full seasons. . . . Harvard was picked as the Ivy League favorite in the annual media poll this season. The Crimson shared the title a year ago, but Yale captured the NCAA bid with a win over Harvard in the conference tournament final. . . . The Crimson lost 77-62 to USC in a neutral-site game and also fell to Maryland. But they own a victory against Texas A&M and arrive at Haas riding a three-game win streak. . . . Senior guard Bryce Aiken, who leads the team with a 16.7 scoring average, was a first-team All-Ivy selection last season when he scored 44 points against Columbia, the second-most points in program history. Aiken averaged 22.2 points last season, although he was limited to 18 games by injury. He had 32 against Holy Cross and 30 vs. Maryland this season but did not play in the team’s most recent game, a 60-55 win over Howard. . . . Chris Lewis, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, set a school record with his 150th career blocked shot against Howard. Lewis averages 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

HARVARD GAME NOTES: Click here

