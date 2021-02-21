Cal Can't Make a Shot in 62-51 Loss at Washington

FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Cal Basketball: Gruesome Shooting Night Dooms Bears at Washington

Cal defends capably but struggles to score in 62-51 loss to the Huskies
Photo by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Cal could not overcome a wretched shooting night in a 62-51 loss at Washington on Saturday night.

How bad was it?

Cal did not make a field goal in the final 8 minutes of the game, missing its last nine attempts.

The Bears finished the game shooting a season-low 26.7 percent from the field and made just 3 of 17 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. They also missed 11 free throws.

It was worse early. Down 14 points 6 minutes into the second half, Cal was shooting 22 percent (9 for 41).

The Bears (8-17, 3-15) kept battling but never got over the hump. Cal now sits a game-and-a-half behind the Huskies (5-17, 4-13). The Bears are 1-11 on the road this season after scoring just 51 points each against Washington State and UW this weekend.

Barely a month ago, Cal beat Washington 87-82 in Berkeley, despite playing without leading scorer Matt Bradley, sidelined by an ankle injury.

He had minimal impact on this one, missing nine of his first 10 shots on the way to 13 points on 3-for-16 shooting. Coach Mark Fox said Bradley was cleared to play despite having an upset stomach before the game, and noted that he threw up in a trash can on the sidelines at least once during the game.

Andre Kelly added 12 points and 12 rebounds but senior Grant Anticevich shot 4 for 15 while scoring eight points.

Quade Green scored 17 points and Jamal Bey had 15 for the Huskies.

Washington’s biggest lead was 14 points, at 42-28 with 14:06 left to play. The Bears answered with an 8-0 burst to pull within 42-36.

The Bears trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, battled back within four then faced a 30-23 halftime deficit.

Cal shot just 25 percent (8 for 32) in the half, and no one struggled more than Bradley, who was just 1 for 8 and had three points. UW converted 40 percent in the first half, but turned the ball over nine times.

The Bears were down 24-14 after a 3-pointer by Washington’s Cole Bajema with 4:49 left that capped an 8-0 run.

Grant Anticevich broke a nearly 5-minute scoring drought by making a jumper with 4:35 left and the Bears went on to assemble an 8-2 run. Two free throws by Kelly with 1:22 made it 26-22.

But Washington outscored the Bears 4-1 the rest of the half to push its lead back to seven points.

Cal coach Mark Fox
