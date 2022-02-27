Cal Races to 35-12 Halftime Lead on the Way to Crushing Stanford in Home Finale

Pac-12 Network analyst Don MacLean watched what Cal did in a 53-39 rout of rival Stanford in its home finale and spun it forward.

“What it could do for Cal for the rest of their season? You never know,” the former UCLA star said. “This could be the start of something for Cal.”

The Bears (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) roared to a 35-12 halftime lead in front of 8,773 fans against their rivals and kept the Cardinal (15-13, 8-10) at arm’s length the rest of the night. The win snapped a seven-game home losing streak.

Senior transfer Jordan Shepherd scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half then made two huge shots to help keep the Bears in charge.

After Stanford crept within 42-27 with about 7 minutes left, Shepherd drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to provide some breathing room.

Then, with 4:32 left and the shot clock running down, he made a well-defended, high-arching shot over two defenders to push the lead to 49-30.

No other Cal player scored in double digits but there were plenty of contributors. Center Lars Thiemann had six points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

Senior forward Grant Anticevich, playing his final home game, had five points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and point guard Joel Brown chipped in six points and four assists.

Shepherd fueled a 21-4 Cal lead during which time Stanford shot 1 for 17 from the field.

By halftime, Cal was shooting 54 percent, the Cardinal 14 percent on 4 for 28. Stanford’s 12 points were the fewest the Bears have allowed in a conference game, according to the Pac-12.

Cal shot just 32 percent in the second half but Stanford never threatened to sustain a comeback.

Cover photo of Juan Kuany (13) and Lars Thiemann by D. Ross Cameron, USA Today

