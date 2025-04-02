Cal-Bound Puff Morris Helps West to McDonald's Game Victory
Cal-bound point guard Aliyahna “Puff” Morris scored 10 points to help the West squad post a 104-82 victory over the East at the McDonald’s All-American High School Girls Basketball Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Morris, regarded as a top-25 national prospect, shot 4 for 8 from the field, made 2 of 4 from the 3-point arc and had two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 14 1/2 minutes on the floor.
The shortest player on either team at 5-foot-5 1/2, Morris was one of six West players who scored in double digits. UCLA-bound forward Sienna Betts had 16 points and seven rebounds and was named the game’s MVP.
Morris comes out of Etiwanda High School, where she helped the Eagles win three consecutive California state open division titles. She averaged 25 points this season and had 12 points and seven assists in Etiwanda’s 75-59 victory over Archbishop Mitty-San Jose in the state championship game last month.
The Eagles posted a combined record of 92-11 the past three seasons.
Morris is expected to have immediate impact on coach Charmin Smith’s Cal squad, which loses four senior starters off a team that reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.
"Puff has continued to show that she is a proven leader and winner," Smith said after Morris was named to the prestigious McDonald’s game. "She brings toughness to both ends of the court and knows what it takes to elevate those around her. Puff is a complete player that can defend at a high level and be a bucket maker in crunch-time situations.”