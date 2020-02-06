CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Colorado Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

Do you remember Grant Mullins?

Don’t feel badly if you don’t.

Mullins was a one-year Cal player, a graduate transfer from Columbia on Cuonzo Martin’s 2016-17 team.

I reference him here because Mullins was the Bears’ hero in their most recent Pac-12 road win that did not take place at Stanford.

It’s been nearly three full years since the Bears won a conference road game besides the ones they took from Stanford the past two seasons.

The Bears (10-11, 4-4 Pac-12) are 0-3 on the road in conference play so far this season. It doesn't get any easier because their schedule is backloaded with games away from Haas Pavilion, beginning this evening against No. 24 Colorado (17-5, 6-3) in beautiful (but chilly) Boulder.

You have to trek back to Feb. 8, 2017 for Cal’s most recent out-of-state conference road win. It was a 68-43 rout of Arizona State, fueled by 18 points from Mullins, a Canadian-born guard. Ivan Rabb had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bears are 2-23 in Pac-12 road games since that day, both of the victories coming after just a 49-mile drive across the bay to Stanford.

The Bears have dropped their past three games at Colorado since beating the Buffaloes 68-61 on Feb. 12, 2015. Jordan Mathews scored 22 points for Cal in that one.

Colorado is 10-2 at home this season, with losses to Northern Iowa and Oregon State. The Buffs own home wins over Oregon, Utah and the two Washington schools.

CU junior forward Tyler Bey, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, was named Thursday as one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the year Award. Bey averages 13.3 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Check back for in-game updates on Cal at Colorado. Tipoff is 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

