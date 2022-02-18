Cal Gives Away Early Momentum, Falls 70-62 to Visiting Colorado

Cal had momentum and the lead on Thursday night against Colorado at Haas Pavilion.

Up 11 points with 3 minutes left in the first half, the Bears suddenly went cold. As in pass the mittens.

Cal made just three of its next 25 shots and the Buffaloes found the confidence they needed to zoom from behind to a 70-62 victory.

On the heels of a road sweep of the Oregon schools, the Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12) appeared confident and aggressive early. But it didn’t last.

Sophomore Jabari Walker had 19 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for his conference-best 14th double-double, and senior Evan Battey scored 18 as the Buffaloes (27-9, 10-7) won their fourth straight game. Freshman guard K.J. Simpson came off the bench to score 19 points.

Cal led 33-22 with 3 minutes in first half, then found itself trailing 58-43 with just under 7 minutes to play in the second half. In other words, the Bears were outscored 38-10 over a span of 16 minutes.

Starting the second half 2 for 20 from the field certainly contributed to the avalanche.

The Bears shot 52 percent in the first half, then 25 percent in the second period.

Jalen Celestine scored 11 points to lead the Bears and Kuany Kuany had 10.

But senior guard Jordan Shepherd, who scored a career-high 33 points at Oregon on Saturday, was held to seven points on 2-for-7 shooting. And senior forward Grant Anticevich had eight points at halftime, then did not score again until hitting a 3-pointer with 1:15 to play.

While the Bears were the clear aggressors through the first 17 minutes of the first half, Colorado used a 6-2 closing run into the break to begin seizing momentum.

The Buffaloes then opened with a 14-1 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Evan Battey and Keeshawn Bathelemy to take a 42-36 lead.

After the Buffs stretched their lead to 58-43 with 6:44 to play, Cal never got closer than 10 until the final 75 seconds.

Cal led by as many as 11 points on the way to a 35-28 halftime lead.

Anticevich made a jump shot from the lane against Colorado’s zone defense for a 33-22 lead with 3:36. The Bears then scored on just one of their final six possessions, shooting 1 for 5 with a turnover, and the Buffs got six points from Simpson to trim the margin to seven points.

