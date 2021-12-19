Cal Basketball: Bears Beat Dartmouth

Cal defeated Dartmouth 61-55 in a nonconference basketball game Sunday afternoon at Haas Pavilion.

Guard Jordan Shepherd led Cal with 18 points, and Andre Kelly added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Grant Anticevich scored just seven points but collected a career-high 15 rebounds.

Cam Krystkowiak, the son of former Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak, had 20 points for Dartmouth.

Cal limited Dartmouth to 34.4 percent shooting for the game.

Cal led by 11 points with 3:49 remaining, but the Big Green got the margin down to five points with 50.9 seconds to go. But that was as close as Dartmouth could get.

The Bears (7-5) play their final nonconference game on Wednesday against Pacific in Berkeley, then resume Pac-12 play on January 2 at Stanford.

Dartmouth (3-7) has lost six straight games

Cal guard Makale Foreman had to be helped off the floor after suffering a leg injury early in the second half.

.Cal began Sunday ranked 135th in the nation and ninth among Pac-12 schools in the NET rankings, which are used in determining NCAA tournament berths and seeding.

Cal scored only 27 points in the first half but that was enough to give the Golden Bears a four-point lead at halftime. Cal limited Dartmouth to 26.5 percent shooting (9-for-34) in the first half, when the Big Green managed just 23 points.

Cal forward Grant Anticevich had just five points at the break, but he had 11 rebounds in the first half, tying a career high with another half to play.

Dartmouth's top scorer, Brendan Barry, was limited to just two shots and two points over the first 20 minutes. The Big Green's top scorer in the first half was Krystkowiak. He was just 3-for-11 from the floor before halftime but he had two of the Big Green three three-point shots, helping to tally 10 points in the first half.

The Bears shot just 36.7 percent in the first half and leading scorer Andre Kelly had just four points on 2-for-5 shooting.

Dartmouth led for most of the first half, but a three-point shot by Jordan Shepherd at the 4:23 mark gave the Bears their first lead at 22-21.

