Cal Basketball to Close Non-Conference Schedule vs. Northridge, Seattle

Bears will play both games at Haas Pavilion, starting on Saturday vs. Northridge

Cal officially added two home games to its men’s basketball schedule on Thursday, including a matchup vs. Seattle next Tuesday afternoon.

As previously reported, the Bears will face Cal State Northridge on Saturday at Haas Pavilion.

Both games will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

The Bears added the games to replace a pair they hoped to play on a trip to the East next week. Cal was scheduled to play at Boston College on Dec. 22, and was working on finalizing a second game on the trip.

But a COVID-19 situation involving the second opponent led to Cal cancelling the entire trip.

Instead, the Bears get two lower-profile opponents, but they get them at home, eliminating the need to travel during the holidays and when health officials are advising against it.

And, more than anything, they get a couple more games.

The Bears 3-4 after their 72-70 win over USF on Sunday. That record includes an 0-2 start to the Pac-12 schedule.

The two new games will mark the end of an abbreviated non-conference schedule. The Bears resume Pac-12 play at Oregon on Dec. 31.

Northridge, which plays in the Big West Conference, is 3-2 and boasts a win over Pepperdine, which took UCLA to triple-overtime and beat Cal.

Seattle plays in the Western Athletic Conference and is 4-4 with only two victories over Division I opponents. The Redhawks lost 76-65 to Northridge and lost by 28 points to UCLA and by 32 to Washington. They play tonight against College of Idaho, another non-DI.

The Redhawks are led by junior wing Riley Grigsby, the son of former Cal standout Al Grigsby. Riley Grigsby averages a team-best 17.8 points with three games of at least 20 points.

Al Grigsby was a big-time recruit from Houston who battled injuries through a six-year career at Cal but was part of four teams that played in the NCAA tournament. Cal retired his jersey as a tribute to his perseverance fighting injuries.

