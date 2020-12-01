SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Bears Get Past Nicholls State in Home Opener

Jake Curtis

Cal warmed up for its Pac-12 opener by beating Nicholls State 60-49 on Monday in the Bears' home opener.

Cal (2-1) got its first win of the season over a Division I opponent, but its offense will have to be more efficient for the Bears to have a chance in their first Pac-12 game on Thursday against 25th-ranked Arizona State at Haas Pavilion.

Matt Bradley led the Bears in scoring with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Grant Anticevich added 11 points. Anticevich hit 3-of-6 three-point attempts after going 0-for-6 from long range in the first two games.

As a team Cal shot 40 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers. Nicholls State was no better, shooting 33.9 percent from the and committing 18 turnovers.

Nicholls State (2-2) trailed by 15 points early in the game, but was within two points seven minutes into the second half. The Colonels were still within four point with 8:01 remaining before the Bears reeled off 11 straight points to take a 15-point advantage at the 3:21 mark.

The first half was an offensive mess. Cal shot just 26.7 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes, yet still led by five points at intermission, 23-18.

The Colonels shot 33.3 percent from the floor and committed 11 turnovers in the first half. Cal led by as many as 15 points at 21-6, but scored just two points over the final seven minutes of the half.

NOTES 

---No one in Haas Pavilion Monday except for players, coaches, game officials and a few media members. 

---Bears freshman Monty Bowser played just 14 seconds off the bench before he landed awkwardly on his back after making a basket from close range. He sustained an injury that forced him to leave the game, and he did not return.

---Cal's starting lineup on Monday consisted of Ryan Betley, Matt Bradley, Makale Foreman, Lars Thiemann and Grant Anticevich.

---Nicholls State, which is located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, plays in the Southland Conference and went 21-10 a year ago. Prior to playing Cal this season, Nicholls State beat UC Davis and Idaho State before losing 73-57 to Santa Clara on Saturday. Nicholls was picked to finish fourth in the 13-team Southland Conference in the preseason media poll.

---Cal opens its Pac-12 season on Thursday at home against Arizona State, which was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll. The Sun Devils are 2-1, with wins over Rhode Island and Houston Baptist and a loss to Villanova.

.

