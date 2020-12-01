Cal Basketball: Bears Get Past Nicholls State in Home Opener

Cal warmed up for its Pac-12 opener by beating Nicholls State 60-49 on Monday in the Bears' home opener.

Cal (2-1) got its first win of the season over a Division I opponent, but its offense will have to be more efficient for the Bears to have a chance in their first Pac-12 game on Thursday against 25th-ranked Arizona State at Haas Pavilion.

Matt Bradley led the Bears in scoring with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and Grant Anticevich added 11 points. Anticevich hit 3-of-6 three-point attempts after going 0-for-6 from long range in the first two games.

As a team Cal shot 40 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers. Nicholls State was no better, shooting 33.9 percent from the and committing 18 turnovers.

Nicholls State (2-2) trailed by 15 points early in the game, but was within two points seven minutes into the second half. The Colonels were still within four point with 8:01 remaining before the Bears reeled off 11 straight points to take a 15-point advantage at the 3:21 mark.

The first half was an offensive mess. Cal shot just 26.7 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes, yet still led by five points at intermission, 23-18.

The Colonels shot 33.3 percent from the floor and committed 11 turnovers in the first half. Cal led by as many as 15 points at 21-6, but scored just two points over the final seven minutes of the half.

NOTES

---No one in Haas Pavilion Monday except for players, coaches, game officials and a few media members.

---Bears freshman Monty Bowser played just 14 seconds off the bench before he landed awkwardly on his back after making a basket from close range. He sustained an injury that forced him to leave the game, and he did not return.

---Cal's starting lineup on Monday consisted of Ryan Betley, Matt Bradley, Makale Foreman, Lars Thiemann and Grant Anticevich.

---Nicholls State, which is located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, plays in the Southland Conference and went 21-10 a year ago. Prior to playing Cal this season, Nicholls State beat UC Davis and Idaho State before losing 73-57 to Santa Clara on Saturday. Nicholls was picked to finish fourth in the 13-team Southland Conference in the preseason media poll.

---Cal opens its Pac-12 season on Thursday at home against Arizona State, which was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll. The Sun Devils are 2-1, with wins over Rhode Island and Houston Baptist and a loss to Villanova.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.