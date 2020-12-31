Stanford-Oregon State Postponement Puts Cal's Saturday Game in Jeopardy

Beavers may not be ready to host Cal in a basketball game after virus issues on Oregon State team forced Thursday postponement

Cal's game tonight (Thursday) at Oregon will be played as scheduled, but it looks like it might be a one-game trip to the state of Oregon for the Bears.

That's because Stanford's game at Oregon State, scheduled for tonight (Thursday) in Covallis, has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing within the Beavers' program.

It seems unlikley Oregon State's team will be cleared of COVID-19 contact-tracing restrictions in time to host Cal in a game that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Cal-Oregon State game has not been officially postponed yet, but it may be just a matter of time. If the Cal-Oregon State game cannot be played on Saturday, the Pac-12 would attempt to reschedule it at a time that is agreeable to both teams.

That's the situation with the postponed Stanford-Oregon State game. The Pac-12 included this statement with the annoucement:

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the Oregon State and Stanford programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game. Additional details will be provided as they become available. Stanford continues its season on Saturday, Jan. 2 at No. 21/17 Oregon. The 7 p.m. contest will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

When the Beavers' contact-tracing period began will be the key aspect of whether Cal and Oregon State can play their game less than 48 hours after the postponement of the Stanford-Oregon State game. Presumably, it may be possible to delay the Cal-Oregon State game by one day and play the game on Sunday if that extra 24-hour period satisfies the quarantine period.

Cover photo of last season's Cal-Oregon State game by Neville E Guard, USA TODAY Sports

