Cal Women's Basketball: Preview -- Bears Look to Extend Win Streak

CAL (5-2) vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY (3-3)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.

WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.

LIVE STREAM: Click here

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears have won five straight and are 4-0 at home. . . . The Bears are in the midst of a nine-game home stand. . . . Cal is coming off a victory in the 2019 Cal Classic, beating North Carolina Central and Long Beach State to get the win . . . Senior Jaelyn Brown leads Cal in scoring at 14.3 points per game and was named the MVP of the 2019 Cal Classic. . . . Brown named espnW National Player of the Week after a 30-point performance in Cal’s upset over nationally ranked Arkansas.

BOSTON UNIVERSITY STORYLINES: The game against Cal is the second game of a two-game West Coast swing. The Terriers play in the Patriot League and they are coming off a 75-68 loss at UC Davis on Thursday night. Before that, BU lost to Harvard 66-39. . . Nia Irving leads the Terriers in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 boards per game).

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

BOSTON UNIVERSITY NOTES: Click here