Cal's ACC Women's Basketball Schedule Announced -- Bears Travel to Notre Dame

Top ACC home games for Cal are probably against North Carolina State, Florida State and North Carolina

Jake Curtis

Cal women's basketball coach Charmin Smith
Cal women's basketball coach Charmin Smith / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cal's ACC women's basketball schedule was announced Tuesday evening, and it includes 18 games against ACC teams.

The Bears only play one ACC opponent twice, and that's archrival Stnford, which is also Cal's first ACC opponent, December 13 at Harmon Gym.

Cal plays the other 16 opponents once each. The toughest test figures to be a February 9 road game against Notre Dame, which is expected to be ranked in the preseason top-25 poll.

The Bears' top home games seem to be a January 9 game against North Carolina State, a January 12 game against Florida State and a January 16 games against Duke, and all three of those teams are likely to be ranked in the preseason top-25.

Cal's 2024-25 schedule, with ACC game noted with an x.

Nov. 4 -- Saint Mary's at Cal

Nov. 7 -- Idaho State at Cal

Nov. 9 -- Cal at San Jose State

Nov. 14 -- Cal at Gonzaga

Nov. 20 -- Grambling State at Cal

Nov. 22 -- Auburn at Cal

Nov. 26 -- Cal vs. Michigan State at Palm Springs, Calif.

Nov. 27 -- Cal vs. Arizona or Vanderbilt

Dec. 5 -- Alabama at Cal

Dec. 7 -- Cal at Pacific

x-Dec. 13 -- Stanford at Cal

Dec. 15 -- Austin Peay at Cal

Dec. 21-22 -- Temple, Fordham or Temple vs. Cal

x-Jan. 2 -- Cal at Clemson

x-Jan. 5 -- Cal at SMU

x-Jan. 9 -- North Carolina State at Cal

x-Jan. 12 -- Florida State at Cal

x-Jan. 16 -- Cal at Duke

x-Jan. 19 -- Cal at Wake Forest

x-Jan. 23 -- Cal at Stanford

x-Jan. 30 -- North Carolina at Cal

x-Feb. 2 -- Pitt at Cal

x-Feb. 6 -- Cal at Louisville

x-Feb. 9 -- Cal at Notre Dame

x-Feb. 13 -- Boston College at Cal

x-Feb. 16 -- Syracuse at Cal

x-. 20 -- Cal at Virginia

x-Feb. 23 -- Cal at Virginia Tech

x-Feb. 27 -- Georgia Tech at Cal

x-March 2 -- Miami at Cal

Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

