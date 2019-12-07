Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Santa Clara Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

Three days removed from a road loss to USF, Cal is out of town again this afternoon to play another West Coast Conference opponent.

The Bears (5-3) are facing Santa Clara (8-2) on the road for the first time since the 1992-93 season when they were equipped with the likes of Jason Kidd and Lamond Murray.

Cal is 1-1 vs. WCC teams this season, having beaten Pepperdine 87-71 in its opener before losing 76-64 at San Francisco. The Bears play a fourth WCC foe a week from today at home when they tackle Saint Mary's.

STARTING LINEUP: Coach Mark Fox making two changes in his starting lineup today, going with senior Paris Austin at point guard in place of freshman Joel Brown, and sophomore Andre Kelly at center in place of freshman Lars Thiemann. Otherwise: G Matt Bradley, G Kareem South and F Grant Anticevich.

15:52 1st H: Bears aren't shooting well or rebounding. Cal is 3-for-10 from the field and hasn't been able to keep forward Guglielmo Caruso off the boards. The Santa Clara sophomore has two offensive rebounds and has scored seven points. Santa Clara 9, Cal 7.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Utah's Loss Makes Redbox Bowl More Likely for Cal

Jake Curtis
2 0

It just makes sense the game in Santa Clara will take the Bears

Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon Beats Utah 37-15; Verdell Runs for 208 Yards

Jake Curtis
0

Follow the game in real time -- more or less

Cal Football: LB Evan Weaver Snubbed

Jake Curtis
0

PFF's all-conference team leaves Cal star linebacker off its first team

Cal vs. Santa Clara basketball preview

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal seeks its first non-conference road basketball victory in nearly two full years when it visits Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon.

Cal Women's Basketball: Preview -- Bears Look to Extend Win Streak

Jake Curtis
0

Bears host Boston University

Cal Football: Evan Weaver One of 4 Finalists for Lott Trophy

Jake Curtis
0

Award combines on-field performance with off-field character

Pac-12 Championship Game: Preview Box for Oregon-Utah Matchup

Jake Curtis
0

Utes must win to have any chance at getting into the College Football Playoff

College Football Picks: Will Utah Be Celebrating Friday Night at Levi's Stadium?

Jeff Faraudo
0

The conference championship games are upon us, beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium with No. 5 Utah taking on No. 13 Oregon.

Cal Basketball: Bears Return to USF 22 Years Later - Same Result - Dons Win 76-64

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal loses first true road game

Mark Fox would prefer playing local non-conference games in Berkeley

Jeff Faraudo
2 0

Cal basketball fans planning to attend games this week at USF and Santa Clara may get their last looks at those two venues for quite a while.