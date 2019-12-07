Three days removed from a road loss to USF, Cal is out of town again this afternoon to play another West Coast Conference opponent.

The Bears (5-3) are facing Santa Clara (8-2) on the road for the first time since the 1992-93 season when they were equipped with the likes of Jason Kidd and Lamond Murray.

Cal is 1-1 vs. WCC teams this season, having beaten Pepperdine 87-71 in its opener before losing 76-64 at San Francisco. The Bears play a fourth WCC foe a week from today at home when they tackle Saint Mary's.

STARTING LINEUP: Coach Mark Fox making two changes in his starting lineup today, going with senior Paris Austin at point guard in place of freshman Joel Brown, and sophomore Andre Kelly at center in place of freshman Lars Thiemann. Otherwise: G Matt Bradley, G Kareem South and F Grant Anticevich.

15:52 1st H: Bears aren't shooting well or rebounding. Cal is 3-for-10 from the field and hasn't been able to keep forward Guglielmo Caruso off the boards. The Santa Clara sophomore has two offensive rebounds and has scored seven points. Santa Clara 9, Cal 7.