Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Santa Clara Game Preview

Jeff Faraudo

CAL (5-3) vs. SANTA CLARA (8-2)

WHERE: Leavey Center, Santa Clara

WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.

TV/RADIO: No TV/810-AM

CAL-SANTA CLARA HISTORY: Cal leads 45-28 in a series that began during the 1918-19 season. Cal has won 3 in a row including 78-66 in Berkeley last season, and has prevailed in 6 of the past 7 meetings. The Bears are playing at Santa Clara for the first time since 1992-93, when a Cal team led by Jason Kidd beat the Broncos 80-73 at old Toso Pavilion.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears had eight days off before visiting USF on Wednesday, where they allowed the Dons to convert 12 shots from beyond the 3-point line to win 76-64. It was Cal’s first trip to USF since the 1997-98 season. . . . Cal is 0-3 away from home, having also lost twice (to Duke and Texas) at Madison Square Garden. The Bears have lost three of their past four games after a 4-0 start. . . . Cal has not won a non-conference road game since beating Seattle 81-59 on Dec. 19, 2017. . . . Cal got a season-high 20 points from grad transfer Kareem South at Santa Clara, but leading scorer Matt Bradley (17.6 points) was held out of the starting lineup for what coach Mark Fox called a minor disciplinary issue, and never found a groove. He scored 11 points. Bradley continues to be accurate: 50 percent FG, 49 percent on 3’s, 95 percent on FTs. . . . Junior forward Grant Anticevich is averaging 11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and shooting 10-for-16 (.625) on 3’s in Cal’s five wins, but just 3.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1-for-5 on 3’s in the team’s three defeats.

SANTA CLARA STORYLINES: The Broncos also are coming off their poorest performance of the season, a 98-67 loss at Nevada that halted a five-game winning streak. Santa Clara trail 53-29 at halftime, shot 35 percent from the field, made only 4 of 29 attempts from the 3-point arc, and was out rebounded 40-24. . . . The Broncos’ 8-1 start to the season was their best since 1968-69, when they opened the season 21-0. SCU is 7-0 at home (including an 8-point win over Washington State), 0-2 on the road (with an 18-point loss to Stanford). This game kicks off a 6-game homestand for the Broncos. . . . Santa Clara features a balanced offensive attack with five players averaging between 9.5 and 11.1 points, topped by guard Trey Wertz (11.1 points, 3.5 assists). He is among the five leading scorers from last season who returned this year. . . . The Broncos have no seniors on their roster. . . . Santa Clara is coached by Herb Sendek, who has a career record of 465-348 with stints at Miami-Ohio, North Carolina State and Arizona State before arriving at Santa Clara for the 2016-17 campaign.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

SANTA CLARA GAME NOTES: Click here

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Women's Basketball: Preview -- Bears Look to Extend Win Streak

Jake Curtis
0

Bears host Boston University

Cal Football: Evan Weaver One of 4 Finalists for Lott Trophy

Jake Curtis
0

Award combines on-field performance with off-field character

Pac-12 Championship Game: Preview Box for Oregon-Utah Matchup

Jake Curtis
0

Utes must win to have any chance at getting into the College Football Playoff

College Football Picks: Will Utah Be Celebrating Friday Night at Levi's Stadium?

Jeff Faraudo
0

The conference championship games are upon us, beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium with No. 5 Utah taking on No. 13 Oregon.

Cal Basketball: Bears Return to USF 22 Years Later - Same Result - Dons Win 76-64

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal loses first true road game

Mark Fox would prefer playing local non-conference games in Berkeley

Jeff Faraudo
2 0

Cal basketball fans planning to attend games this week at USF and Santa Clara may get their last looks at those two venues for quite a while.

Cal Football: LB Evan Weaver Snubbed

Jake Curtis
0

PFF's all-conference team leaves Cal star lineback off its first team

Cal Football: Bowl Projections -- Santa Clara Is Bears' Most Likely Bowl Destination

Jake Curtis
0

Several things still to be determined before Cal's postseason spot is decided

Coach Mark Fox takes his Cal team to USF on Wednesday night

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal's basketball team plays Wednesday night at USF, its first trip to the city to play the Dons since the 1997-98 season.

Mike Pawlawski discusses his new online sports training site

Jeff Faraudo
0

Former quarterback Mike Pawlawski has used his connections within the Cal sports community to develop an online site that provides coaching and training trips for young athletes in a wide range of sports.