Aussie Lulu Laditan-Twidale Signs With Cal Women's Basketball

Australian-based guard Lulu Laditan-Twidale has signed to play for Cal's women's basketball team in 2023-24, Cal announced Tuesday.

"Lulu is a great addition to the team," Cal coach Charmin Smith said in a statement provided by the school. "Her length, sharp shooting, craftiness with the ball, and most importantly, her competitiveness, are things that will immediately translate to the next level. She is one of the top young players coming out of Australia and also has the experience of playing against professional women in her country, so I know she won't be phased playing in the Pac-12."

The 5-foot-10 Laditan-Twidale is a combo guard who plays for Queensland's state team. She recently served as co-captain of the Australian National Under-17 team that qualified for the 2022 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup in Hungary and finished in fifth place at last year's event.

She led a team that won the FIBA Women's Asia Championship to qualify for a spot in the World Cup event. During the tournament, she averaged 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in seven games played.

Laditan-Twidale was named MVP of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp, which took place last August and featured top high school students from Asia and the Pacific.

She was just selected to the Queensland U20 State Team that will be competing in the Australian Junior Championships next month.

This season Cal is 10-9, including 1-7 in the Pac-12, and hosts Oregon on Friday.

