How Much Impact Can UNC Charlotte Transfer Jordan Shepherd Have on Cal?

Cal officially announced the signing of Jordan Shepherd, a graduate transfer guard from North Carolina-Charlotte, who first announced the news early last month through social media.

Shepherd averaged 13.0 points the past two seasons after beginning his college career at Oklahoma.

Cal coach Mark Fox said in a statement he expects the 6-foot-4 native of Asheville, N.C. to have an impact with the Bears next season.

"We're excited to add Jordan to our team heading into the 2021-22 season," Fox said. "Jordan has the athleticism to play a couple of positions and the mentality to make an immediate impact for us. His experience and versatility will make him a great addition.”

So what can we actually expect from Shepherd?

He figures to provide the Bears with experience, depth and some scoring. And there is an opportunity on this team, especially after top scorer Matt Bradley transferred to San Diego State in the offseason. But no one expects Shepherd to become Bradley, who was a second-team All-Pac-12 player a year ago.

Shepherd is the latest in a line of transfers who arrived at Cal with a single season of eligibility. All of them have made contributions, although none have been game-changers.

Here’s a look at five recent transfers into the program and how they fared at Cal:

2020-21: Makale Foreman (Stony Brook) 7.2 points

2020-21: Ryan Betley (Penn) 8.5 points

2019-20: Kareem South (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) 8.9 points

2017-18: Marcus Lee (Kentucky) 11.4 points

2016-17: Grant Mullins (Columbia) 10.3 points

Foreman, who began his career at Chattanooga, will return to Cal this season for a sixth college season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s waiver that allows players an additional season following the pandemic.

Shepherd has played in 111 career games over four seasons. He averaged 11.9 points for Charlotte last season after 14.0 the season before when he picked up All-Conference USA third-team honors.

He played 59 games at Oklahoma and averaged 4.3 points as a freshman.

Shepherd will become the Bears’ fourth newcomers next season, joining incoming freshmen Sam Alajiki, Obinna Anyanwu and Marsalis Roberson.

