Cal Basketball: Game Thread for Cal-Stanford; Bears Trail by Two at Halftime

Stanford came into Sunday's game in first place in the Pac-12 as the only team with only one conference loss. Stanford stood at 15-3 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12 when the day began.

The Cardinal is coming off an 82-78 loss to USC, a game Stanford led by 21 points in the second half.

Stanford beat Cal 68-52 back on January 2 at Stanford. Cal came into this game against the Cardinal on a two-game losing streak. The Bears had their lowest point total in 32 years in the 50-40 loss to UCLA last Sunday. Cal entered Sunday's game with an 8-10 overall record, including 2-3 in the Pac-12.

Check back for in-game updates:

Cal starting lineup: Matt Bradley, Kareem South, Lars Thiemann, Paris Austin, Grant Anticevich

Stanford starting lineup: Daejon Davis, Bryce Wills, Tyrell Terry, Oscar da Silva, Spencer Jones

Honoring Kobe: Cal had a pre-game moment of silence for NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who was killed today in a helicopter accident outside Los Angeles. Bryant was 41.

14:53 first half: Cal took a quick 7-0 lead, with the final two points in the run coming on a breakaway dunk by Paris Austin at the 18:35 mark that got the crowd excited. Cal 9, Stanford 4.

10:59 first half: Cal missed six shots in a row as Stanford creeped back into the game. A three-pointer by Matt Bradley ended the drought and put Cal ahead 11-8 with 11:46 left in the half before Stanford scored again. Cal 11, Stanford 10.

7:40 first half: Stanford went ahead by three at 14-11 on two Tyrell Terry free throws with 9:04 left, but an 18-footer by Karrem South ut the margin to 14-13. South has seven points. Stanford 14, Cal 13.

4:39 first half: Cal is shooting just 30 percent but is trailing by just one as Stanford his hitting just 33.3 percent of its shots. Stanford 16, Cal 15.

3:20 first half: Grant Anticevich of Cal and Terry of Stanford trade buckets. Stanford 18, Stanford 17.

Halftime: Both teams were lousy offensively in the first 20 minutes. Cal made its first two shots of the game, but shot just 33.3 percent for the first half. That included a driving layup by Paris Austin with one second left that got the Bears within two points at the break. Oscar da Silva was 4-for-5 from the field for nine points for the Cardinal, but his teammates were just 4-of-17 from the field. The question is whether Cal will surpass the 40 points it scored in last Sunday's 50-40 loss to UCLA. Stanford 23, Cal 21.

18:32 second half: Stanford scored the first four points of the second half, but a three-pointer by Matt Bradley ended that brief run and closed the six-point deficit to three. Stanford 27, Cal 24.