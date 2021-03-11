Cal vs. Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament: Live Game Updates Thread

Cardinal star Oscar da Silva in the lineup for Wednesday's game; Matt Bradley not starting for Cal.

Cal faces Stanford in a first-round game of the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pregame: The big news is that Stanford star Oscar da Silva will play against Cal, and he was in the starting lineup. The other news is that Matt Bradley not in the starting lineup for Cal, although he warmed up and will play. Jarred Hyder is getting a rare start.

Standout Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams did not travel with the team to Las Vegas, so he was not available.

Cal and Stanford both come into the game on losing streaks.

The Golden Bears entered the game with an 8-19 overall record, including 3-17 in Pac-12 play. They lost their last four games of the regular season.

Stanford started the day with a 14-12 mark, including 10-10 in the conference, and also lost its final four games of the regular season. The last three of those defeats came with all-Pac-12 forward da Silva sidelined with a knee injury. On Tuesday, da Silva was considered questionable to play against Cal on Wednesday.

He scored 24 and 23 points in the Cardinal's two wins over Cal during the regular season.

Cal's leading scorer is Matt Bradley, who is third in the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.4 points per game. He scored 24 points in the Bears' 70-55 loss to Stanford in Berkeley, and had 15 points three days later when the Cardinal beat Cal 76-70 on Stanford's home court.

The winner of Wednesday's Cal-Stanford game will face third-seeded Colorado on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Starting lineups:

Cal -- G Jalen Celestine, G Joel Brown, F Grant Anticevich, F Lars Thiemann, G Jarred Hyder

Stanford -- F Oscar da Silva, F Jaiden Delaire, F Spencer Jones, G Bryce Wills, F Lukas Kisunas

Game action

19:07 left first half -- Matt Bradley entered the game 53 seconds into the first half. Cal 2, Stanford 0.

15:33 first half: Andre Kelly did not start for Cal but enters the game with 16:33 left in the half. Cal scores the game's first six points as Stanford starts 0-for-6 from the field, including 0-for-2 by Oscar da Silva. Da Silva scores Stanford's first bucket at the 15:33 mark and will shoot a free throw after the media timeout. Cal 6, Stanford 2.

11:18 first half: Daejon Davis is in the game for Stanford, and da Silva goes to the bench with 15:33 left after making a free throw. It's unclear whether he will return to the game. Stanford is 3-for-13 from the field. Andre Kelly has four points for Cal. Bradley has yet to score. Six of Stanford's points have come on three-pointers. Oscar da Silva returns with 11:18 left in the half. Cal 12, Stanford 9.

6:57 first half: Matt Bradley officially has two points although it appeared he was credited with a basket that should have gone to Andre Kelly. Kuany Kuany has five points for Cal, and Jaiden Delaire has six for Stanford. Cal 19, Stanford 14.

4:22 first half: Cal extends its lead to 24-16 before the Cardinal scores four straight points, the last two on a Michael O'Connell jumper. Bradley officially has seven points. Cal 24, Stanford 20.

Halftime: Cal had its biggest lead of the game at nine points (35-26) when Matt Bradley hit a three-pointer with 47 seconds left. Jaiden Delaire hit a free throw for Stanford with 35 seconds to go and Michael O'Connell made a 15-foot baseline jumper at the first-half buzzer to cut the Bears' lead to six points. Cal 35, Stanford 29

Bradley leads the Bears in the first half with 10 official points, and he is 2-for-3 on three-pointers. Kuany Kuany came off the bench to score eight for the Bears. Michael O'Connell and Jaiden Delaire have eight points apiece for Stanford. Oscar da Silva has seven points on 2-for-7 shooting. Cal shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first half.

Neither Bradley nor Andre Kelly started the game for Cal but both played most of the first half.

Update: Bradley's first-half total has just been adjusted. He has eight points at halftime, and Kelly has seven after being credited with two more points that should have been awarded to him instead of Bradley.

Cal scored 22 points in the paint in the first 20 minutes.

Second half

15:33 second half: Cal led by eight points in the first minute of the second half, but Stanford scores the next seven points. Cal is just 2-for-7 from the field in the second half. Delaire had 10 points for Stanford, and Bradley has 10 points for Cal. Cal 39, Stanford 36.

