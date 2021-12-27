Cal Duo Claims Weekly Pac-12 Men's and Women's Hoops Honors

The Golden Bears win their first awards of the season for either gender.

Cal swept the Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball player of the week honors, with Grant Anticevich and Evelien Lutje Schipholt earn securing awards on Monday.

The weekly awards are the first for the Cal men’s or women’s teams this season.

Anticevich scored a career-high 25 points last Wednesday in Cal’s 73-53 win over Pacific, improving the Bears’ record to 8-5. He added 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and converted 9 of 14 shots.

His seven 3-point baskets was the most by a Cal player since Jabari Bird are seven against Stanford during the 2016-17 season, and they are the most by any Pac-12 player this season.

The 6-foot-9 native of Sydney, Australia is averaging career bests of 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Cal coach Mark Fox talks in the video above about Anticevich's performance playing in front of his parents, who visited from Australia for the holidays.

The Bears are scheduled to resume Pac-12 play on Sunday at Stanford.

Evelien Lutje Schipholt Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

Lutje Schipholt, a junior from the Netherlands, led the Cal women to a 73-55 win over Saint Mary’s last Tuesday, the Bears improving their record to 9-2. She scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to record her fifth double-double of the season, which is the most by any Pac-12 player this season.

Lutje Schipholt reached 20 points for the third time in her career, all of them coming this season. She opened the game by making six of her first seven shots to scored 12 first-quarter points.

She is second on the team averaging 10.9 points and leads the Bears in rebounding at 8.4 per game.

The Cal women open Pac-12 play Friday night at Washington State.

Cover photo of Grant Anticevich by Rob Edwards, KLC fotos

