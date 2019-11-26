Cal Basketball: Bears Back Home to Face a Team That Has Never Beaten Them

CAL (4-2) vs. UC Davis (2-5)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-UC DAVIS HISTORY: Cal leads 32-0 all-time and is 2-0 since the Aggies moved up to Division I. The Bears won 86-61 on Dec. 10, 2016 and 74-62 on Dec. 1, 2010 n those two meetings.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears return home after being knocked around in one-sided losses to No. 1 Duke and Texas at the 2K Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden. Cal is 4-0 at home. . . . The Bears are hoping to regain some offensive rhythm after struggling at that end of the floor the past three games. Here’s a comparison: In their first three games (Pepperdine, UNLV, Cal Baptist), the Bears averaged 82.7 points, shot 55% from the field, 47% from 3-point range and averaged 12.3 turnovers. But in their past three games (Prairie View, Duke, Texas), those numbers became 50.3 points, shot 37% from the field, 33% on 3's and 16.3. turnovers. . . . Leading scorer Matt Bradley shot 53% on 3’s in Cal’s first four games but made just 33 percent at Madison Square Garden. . . . The Bears will look for a bounce-back game from junior forward Grant Anticevich, who totaled 36 points in the team’s two most recent home games before scoring just 4 points on 1-for-7 shooting in New York. . . . This is Cal’s only home game until facing Fresno State on Dec. 11. In the meantime, the Bears venture to USF (Dec. 4) and Santa Clara (Dec. 11).

UC DAVIS STORYLINES: The Aggies have dropped four in a row, most recently losing 72-62 at Portland on Saturday. They have just one victory over a Division I opponent. . . . . Davis has a balanced scoring attack featuring senior center Matt Neufeld (14.3 points), senior guard Joe Mooney (13.6) and freshman guard Ezra Manjon (12.0) . . . The Aggies are 1-15 all-time vs. current members of the Pac-12, with a 14-point win at Washington State two years ago . . . Coach Jim Les, in is ninth season with the Aggies, coached the team to its first NCAA tournament bid in 2017 and back-to-back 20-win seasons. Davis slipped to 11-20 last year although it lost only 70-68 in a game at Arizona.

