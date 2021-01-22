Cal-UCLA Basketball Live Game Thread

Cal played 24th-ranked UCLA for the second time this season on Thursday night in Berkeley, hoping to reverse a 20-point loss to the Bruins back on Dec. 6.

Pre-game: Cal entered Thursday's game with a 7-8 overall record and 2-6 in the Pac-12. The Bears were coming off their first road win of the season, a 72-63 victory over Utah on Saturday. Matt Bradley is still sidelined.

No. 24 UCLA came to Berkeley riding a six-game winning streak, which gave the Bruins an 11-2 overall record, including 7-0 in the Pac-12.

UCLA beat Cal 76-56 way back on Dec. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.

Cal starting lineup: G Makale Foreman, F Andre Kelly, F Grant Antievich, G Joel Brown, G Ryan Betley

UCLA starting lineup: G Tyger Campbell, G Jules Bernard, G Johnny Juzang, F Cody Riley, F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

15:49 left first half: Cal makes just one of its first five shots and commits three turnovers as UCLA moves out to an early lead. Makale Foreman's three-pointer gives Cal its only points. UCLA 9, Cal 3

9:27 first half: Grant Anticevich scores eight quick points with the help of two three-pointers and Cal ties the score at 16-16 and 18-18. But a steal and dunk by Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts the Bruins back ahead by two. UCLA 20, Cal 18.

8:00 first half: UCLA is 9-for-15 from the floor and Cal is 8-for-16, including 4-for-6 on three-pointers. Anticevich leads Cal with eight points, and Johnny Juzang has seven for the Bruins. UCLA 22, Cal 20.

3:52 first half: Cal took its first lead of the game at 23-22 on a three-pointer by Makale Foreman at the 7:36 mark. A Ryan Betley free throw made is a two-point Cal lead and another Betley foul shot a few seconds later put Cal up by three. Cal got the lead up to four points on another Anticevich three-point shot, before UCLA's Cody Riley made a free throw. Anticevich has 11 points, and Cal has made 6-of-9 shots from long range. Cal 28, UCLA 25

