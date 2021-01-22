FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal-UCLA Basketball Live Game Thread

Bears face USC in Berkeley on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Author:
Publish date:

Cal played 24th-ranked UCLA for the second time this season on Thursday night in Berkeley, hoping to reverse a 20-point loss to the Bruins back on Dec. 6.

Pre-game: Cal entered Thursday's game with a 7-8 overall record and 2-6 in the Pac-12. The Bears were  coming off their first road win of the season, a 72-63 victory over Utah on Saturday. Matt Bradley is still sidelined.

No. 24 UCLA came to Berkeley riding a six-game winning streak, which gave the Bruins an 11-2 overall record, including 7-0 in the Pac-12. 

UCLA beat Cal 76-56 way back on Dec. 6 at Pauley Pavilion.

Cal starting lineup: G Makale Foreman, F Andre Kelly, F Grant Antievich, G Joel Brown, G Ryan Betley

UCLA starting lineup: G Tyger Campbell, G Jules Bernard, G Johnny Juzang, F Cody Riley, F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

15:49 left first half: Cal makes just one of its first five shots and commits three turnovers as UCLA moves out to an early lead. Makale Foreman's three-pointer gives Cal its only points. UCLA 9, Cal 3

9:27 first half: Grant Anticevich scores eight quick points with the help of two three-pointers and Cal ties the score at 16-16 and 18-18. But a steal and dunk by Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts the Bruins back ahead by two. UCLA 20, Cal 18.

8:00 first half: UCLA is 9-for-15 from the floor and Cal is 8-for-16, including 4-for-6 on three-pointers. Anticevich leads Cal with eight points, and Johnny Juzang has seven for the Bruins. UCLA 22, Cal 20.

3:52 first half: Cal took its first lead of the game at 23-22 on a three-pointer by Makale Foreman at the 7:36 mark. A Ryan Betley free throw made is a two-point Cal lead and another Betley foul shot a few seconds later put Cal up by three. Cal got the lead up to four points on another Anticevich three-point shot, before UCLA's Cody Riley made a free throw. Anticevich has 11 points, and Cal has made 6-of-9 shots from long range. Cal 28, UCLA 25

.

Cover photo of UCLA coach Mick Cronin by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport 

mick Cronin Kirby Lee
Basketball

Cal-UCLA Basketball Live Game Thread

evan mobley gary a vasquez
Basketball

Saturday's Cal-USC Game in Jeopardy After USC-Stanford Game Postponed

Grant Anticevich celebrates a basket against Utah
Basketball

Emptying the Notebook: Coach Mark Fox Talks About the Bears and the Bruins

Former Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan
Football

A Strong Showing vs. Oregon Convinced Jake Curhan He Was Ready to Try the NFL

Tyger Campbell kirby lee (2)
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Is UCLA Doing It With Mirrors? What's With ASU?

Cal forward Andre Kelly
Basketball

Cal Faces No. 24 UCLA, Hoping to Build on Road Victory Over Utah

larry scott Kirby Lee
Football

Larry Scott to Step Down as Pac-12 Commissioner

Cal second-year coach Sam Crosson will have an inexperienced team this season
Other Sports

Cal Volleyball to Open Pac-12 Schedule Friday on the Road vs. No. 22 UCLA