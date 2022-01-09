Cal-UCLA Basketball Live Game Updates

No. 5 Bruins have beaten Cal eight straight times coming into Saturday's game

Cal faced fifth-ranked UCLA at Haas Pavilion on Saturday evening, starting at 5 p.m. and televised by Pac-12 Network.

Pregame: Cal’s last win against an AP Top-10 squad was on Feb. 1, 2014, when it knocked off No. 1 Arizona 60-58 in Berkeley on Justin Cobbs’ game-winner with 0.9 seconds remaining.

UCLA, which was a Final Four team last season, came into Saturday's game with a 9-1 record, including 1-0 in Pac-12 play, while Cal entered the game with a 9-6 overall mark and 2-2 in the Pac-12 .

Cal lost to No. 7 USC 77-63 on Thursday in Berkeley, and UCLA defeated Long Beach State 96-78 on Thursday. That was the Bruins' first game in 25 days, as UCLA did not play a game for more than three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins' program.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA's No. 2 scorer, was in the starting lineup Saturday despite sustaining an ankle injury during Thursday's game that made him questionable for the game against Cal.

Cal freshman Sam Alajiki missed his second straight game with an unspecified health issue.

Heading into Saturday's game, UCLA had won eight consecutive games against Cal. The Golden Bears' most recent win against the Bruins was a 75-63 victory on Feb. 25, 2016, at Haas Pavilion.

Saturday's game attracted a sizable crowd at Haas Pavilion, with UCLA fans making up a good portion of the crowd.

Johnny Juzang led the Bruins in scoring entering Saturday's game, averaging 16.7 points, while Jordan Shepherd led the Bears at 14.6 points per contest.

Cal starting lineup: G Joel Brown, F Andre Kelly, F Grant Anticevich, G Jordan Shepherd, F Jalen Celestine. Celestine is making his third start of the season. He replaces Kuany Kuany, who has been the Bears' regular fifth starter.

UCLA starting lineup: G Johnny Juzang, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., G Jules Bernard, G Tyger Campbell, F Cody Riley. Riley is making his second straight start after missing eight games with a knee injury.

FIRST HALF

16:42 first half: Cal commits four turnovers in the first four minutes. UCLA 4, Cal 4.

14:30 first half: UCLA's Tyger Campbell has five points, including a 3-pointer at the 15:56 mark that gives the Bruins a three-point lead. UCLA is 4-for-8 from the field and Cal is 3-for-7. UCLA 9, Cal 6.

11:03 first half: Jalen Celestine hits a 3-pointer from the corner to give Cal a brief 11-9 lead, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. quickly responds with a jumper to tie it. Cal has eight rebounds to just three for UCLA. UCLA 11, Cal 11.

8:00 first half: A dunk by Kuany Kuany puts Cal ahead by three. Cal 17, UCLA 14.

5:16 first half: Tyger Campbell hits a shot in the lane for his ninth point of the game, putting UCLA back on top. Campbell is 4-for-5 from the floor. Cal is 9-for-19 from field, and the Bruins are also 9-for-19. UCLA 20, Cal 19.

3:09 first half: UCLA's Johnny Juzang has yet to score, missing both of his first-goal attempts so far. A close-range bucket by Jaime Juquez Jr. at the 3:34 mark breaks a 21-21 tie. UCLA 23, Cal 21.

25 seconds first haf: Jaime Jaquez Jr. has 10 points and scored consecutive buckets to give UCLA an eighit-point lead with 1:28. Andre Kelly then scored two Cal baskets to give him 10 points. UCLA 29, Cal 25.

Halftime: Tyger Campbell hits a jumper with three seconds remaining in the first half to give him 11 points and give the Bruins a six-point lead at the break: UCLA 31, Cal 25.

Campbell leads UCLA in scoring in the first half with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was questionable for the game with an ankle injury, scored 10 first-half points on 5-for-6 shooting. The rest of the Bruins team shot just 4-for-17 in the first 20 minutes.

Johnny Juzang, the Bruins' top scorer, did not score his first points of the game until 2:51 remained in the first half, and he finished the half with two points on 1-for-5 shooting.

Cal's Andre Kelly made all five of his first-half field-goal attempts and leads the Bears with 10 points. The Bears shot 48% from the floor in the first half, but committed eight turnovers. Grant Anticevich did not score in the first half.

UCLA recorded just one assist in the first half, while Cal had nine.

Cal did not attempt a free throw in the first half, and UCLA attempted just two, making one.

SECOND HALF

17:57 second half: Jordan Shepherd blocked a Johnny Juzang shot that led to a breakaway for Shepherd, cutting the UCLA lead to two points before Cody Riley hit a pair of free throws. UCLA 33, Cal 29.

15:17 second half: UCLA missed its first six shots from the field in the second half, and Cal again got within two points when Andre Kelly scored, giving him 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Cody Riley responded with an 18-foot basket, then hit one foul shot. UCLA 36, Cal 31

12:57 second half: UCLA scores seven straight points to begin to take control. Jaime Jaquez hits two fouls shots with 12:57 to give him 14 points. Cal still has not attempted a free throw. UCLA 40, Cal 31

11:54 second half: Grant Anticevich scores his first points of the game at the 12:38 mark of the second half. He has two points on 1-for-8 shooting. UCLA 41, Cal 33.

9:48 second half: UCLA stretches its lead to 10 points with 11:21 remaining, but an Andre Kelly dunk reduces the the margin to eight. Kelly has 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting. UCLA 45, Cal 37.

7:19 second half: UCLA keeps a safe lead, but cannot completely break away. Cal has not attempted a foul shot. Cal is 1-for-11 on 3-pointers for the game, and UCLA is 2-for-14 from distance. The teams are a combined 0-for-10 from long range in the second half. UCLA 47, Cal 39.

.

Cover photo of Grant Anticevich by D. Ross Cameron, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport