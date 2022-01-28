Cal-UCLA Basketball Live Game Updates

Cal is facing No. 7 UCLA Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and televised by Pac-12 Network

Pregame: UCLA's leading scorer Johnny Juzang was not available for Thursday game against Cal because of health protocols, i.e., COVID. Juzang is second in the conference in scoring at 18.1 points per game. Jaylen Clark was also unavailable for the Bruins.

Grant Anticevich was not in the starting lineup for Cal. He was available for the game, however. He's been in a shooting slump, scoring no more than seven points in any of the past four games.

Cal entered the game with a 9-10 record, including 2-6 in the Pac-12, while UCLA came in with a 14-2 mark, including 6-1 in the conference, tied for first place with Arizona. The Golden Bears began the day riding a five-game losing streak and were 0-6 in games away from home.

Entering Thursday's action, the Bruins had won the past nine meetings with Cal, including by a 60-52 UCLA victory earlier this month at Berkeley

The Bears are coming off their most one-sided defeat of the season, a 96-71 home loss to No. 3 Arizona on Sunday. The Bruins then beat Arizona 75-59 on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA entered Thursday's game on a four-game winning streak and an 8-1 record in home games. The Bruins began the day second in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 78.56 points per game, and first in three-point shooting percentage (36.7%).

Cal starting lineup: F Andre Kelly, F Sam Alajiki, G Jalen Celestine, G Jordan Shepherd, G Joel Brown. Freshman Alajiki is making his second career start.

UCLA starting lineup: F Cody Riley, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., G Jules Bernard, G Tyger Campbell, G David Singleton

FIRST HALF

17:40 first half: UCLA hits its first four field-goal attempts. UCLA 9, Cal 5.

15:44 first half: Three-point baskets by Sam Alajiki and Jalen Calestine on consecutive Cal possessions give Cal the lead. Alajiki has taken three shots and has six points. Cal 11, UCLA 9.

Cover photo of Johnny Juzang by Richard Mackson, USA TODAY Sports

