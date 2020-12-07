Cal Falls Behind UCLA Early and Cannot Recover at Pauley Pavilion

Cal’s basketball team has seen two of the best in the Pac-12 Conference and the results aren’t encouraging.

UCLA made nine of its first 10 shots then held the Bears scoreless for a stretch of 10 straight possessions in the first half on the way dominant 76-56 victory by the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

Three days after competing well in a 70-62 loss to No. 25 Arizona State, the Bears were overwhelmed by a UCLA team picked over ASU to win the Pac-12 title.

UCLA (3-1, 1-0) shot 70 percent in the first half, using sharp passing to set up good shots. The Bruins were the aggressors from the start and crushed Cal ??-??on the boards.

The Bears (2-3, 0-2) struggled to get any offense in the paint and they couldn’t often get free on the perimeter, either, making just ? of ?? shots from the 3-point arc.

Cal led 5-2 out of the chute, but the Bruins made their first seven shots and zoomed away with a 15-0 run that transformed a 16-11 lead to 31-11 after a 3-pointer by Chris Smith with 6:54 left in the half.

The Bears went 6 minutes, 17 seconds without scoring, shooting 0-for-6 and turning the ball over 4 times. They trailed 40-22 by halftime, at which point they were being outrebounded 17-7 and had no offensive rebounds.

Matt Bradley, who entered the game averaging 19.5 points points, had just 4 points on 2-for-7 shooting at halftime. He wound up with 12 points but was not on the court over the game’s final minutes.

Grad transfer Makale Foreman scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. He had a complicated weekend, arriving late to Los Angeles after traveling separately due to COVID-19 testing issues. He played, so obviously he tested negative.

But with 5:17 left, after scoring on a fast break layup, Foreman went down hard to the floor and appeared to injure his left wrist or hand.

Ryan Betley, the Bears’ other grad transfer guard, scored 10 points.

Cal got as close as 12 points midway through the second half but never threatened the Bruins.

Point guard Tyger Camplell had 11 points, 12 assists and just one turnover for the Bruins, and Chris Smith scored 21 points to lead five players in double digits.