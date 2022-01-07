Cal-USC Basketball Live Game Updates

Cal played its fourth Pac-12 game Thursday night when it hosted No. 7-ranked USC starting at 8 p.m.

Pregame: The Bears entered the game on a five-game winning streak and with a 9-5 record, including 2-1 in the Pac-12, following Sunday's 74-50 home victory over Arizona State.

USC began the day 12-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, but Thursday's game is the Trojans' first game since a Dec. 18 win over Georgia Tech. In the meantime, USC has had three games, including two conference games, canceled or postponed because of COVID issues.

USC's two Pac-12 wins were against Utah (at home) and Washington State (on the road), but the Trojans only beat the Cougars by two points back on Dec. 4 when Chevez Goodwin converted a three-point play with 16 seconds left. Isaiah Mobley, the older brother of last year's Pac-12 player of the year Evan Mobley, entered Thursday's game leading the team in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (9.6 boards per game).

USC began the day ranked second in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 35.2% from the floor.

Andre Kelly came into Thursday's game leading the Golden Bears in scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.6). Jordan Shepherd began the day averaging 14.4 points.

Cal starting lineup: G Jordan Shepherd, F Grant Anticevich, F Kuany Kuany, G Joel Brown, F Andre Kelly.

USC starting lineup: F Isaiah Mosley, F Chevez Goodwin, G Boogie Ellis, G Drew Peterson, G Ethan Anderson

FIRST HALF

18:51 first half. USC's Isaiah Mobley scores on a dunk 19 seconds into the game, but Grant Anticevich responds with a 3-pointer for Cal. Chevez Goodwin scores for USC, and Jordan Shepherd hits two free throws. Cal 5, USC 4.

17:47 first half: Cal hits its first three shots. Cal 9, USC 8.

17:21 first half: Isaiah Mobley hits one of three free throws to tie the game. USC 9, Cal 9.

15:50 first half: Andre Kelly has six points for Cal, and Isaiah Mobley has six for USC. Cal 13, USC 12.

14:50 first half: Boogie Ellis has six points and his bucket puts USC ahead. The Trojans are 5-for-10 from the field an Cal is 5-for-8. Each team has one 3-pointer. Cal's Jordan Shepherd has two fouls and sits down. USC 14, Cal 13.

11:36 first half: Grant Anticevich scores to put Cal back in front after the Bears had missed three straight shots, but Isaiah Mobley hits two free throws, giving USC the lead and giving Mobley eight points. USC 16, Cal 15.

9:40 first half: Grant Anticevich has seven points and his two free throws tie the game. USC 20, Cal 20.

8:41 first half: Drew Peterson scores four straight points for USC. USC 24, Cal 20.

7:43 first half: USC takes its biggest lead at 26-20 before Andre Kelly scores for Cal. USC 26, Cal 22.

6:52 first half: The Trojans regain their six-point lead on another Peterson basket. He has six points, Boogie Ellis has six points and Isaiah Mobley has eight points. Kelly leads Cal with eight points. Shepherd back on the court. USC 28, Cal 22.

3:18 first half: USC has outrebounded Cal 19-10, and the Trojans have eight offensive rebounds to two offensive boards for Cal. Isaiah Mobley has 10 points and four rebounds. Peterson has six points and five rebounds. A double-clutch inside bucket by Jordan Shepherd gets Cal within three points. Shepherd has six points. USC 30, Cal 27.

25 seconds first half: Mobley has 12 points. USC 36, Cal 31.

