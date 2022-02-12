Cal Stuns Oregon in Eugene as Jordan Shepherd Scores 33

Bears' 24-0 run in first half sets up biggest win since Mark Fox became coach.

Cal pulled off the biggest win since Mark Fox became the Bears head coach, beating a red-hot Oregon team 78-64 in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears' win over No. 21 Colorado two years ago rivals this win, but that game in 2020 was in Berkeley. Saturday's game was on the road, where Cal has struggled in recent years. Meanwhile Oregon has been tough to beat at home at Matthew Knight Arena. And not only did Cal win Saturday, but the Bears won convincingly, holding a double-digit lead the entire second half.

Recently Cal has been playing without its best player, Andre Kelly, who is out for the season with an ankle injury, and Saturday's win ended a nine-game losing streak against Oregon. It was Cal's first win in Eugene since 2014.

Cal picked up its first road win of the season on Wednesday, beating a lousy Oregon State team 63-61. But Saturday's road win was something different. It was the biggest upset in the Pac-12 this season. Cal (11-15, 4-11) had lost 10 in a row before winning these past two games in Oregon.

A 24-0 Cal run in the first half put the Bears on the road to the major upset in over an Oregon team that had won four in a row and 10 of their past 11 games. The Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) started the day tied for second place in the Pac-12 and on the bubble for an NCCA tournament berth.

Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with a career-high 33 points and had a number of big baskets.

Oregon entered the game leading the conference in three-point shooting at 36%, but the Ducks were just 5-for-27 from long range Saturday. They shot 37.9% from the field for the game while Cal shot 52%.

Will Richardson scored 22 points for Oregon, all but two coming after halftime. He also had seven turnovers. Jacob Young, Oregon's No. 2 scorer at 11.8 points, scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Shepherd scored 13 points in the first half, which ended with Cal holding a 38-22 lead. It was the largest first-half deficit for Oregon in the history of Matthew Knight Arena, which is 12 years old.

A remarkable 24-0 run by the Bears midway through the first half turned a seven-point Cal deficit into a 29-12 Cal lead with 7:19 left before halftime. Oregon missed 10 straight shots in that Cal run, which covered 8 minutes, 38 seconds.

The Bears led by as many as 18 points late in the first half, and Shepherd ended the half with a thunderous dunk that gave Cal a 16-point lead at the half.

Richardson, Oregon's top scorer at 15.1 points per game, scored his only basket of the first half with 1:48 remaining and entered halftime with just two points on 1-for-5 shooting while committing four turnovers.

Young went scoreless in the first half, missing all three of his shots from the floor and his only free throw attempt.

The Ducks were just 1-for-13 from long distance in the first half Saturday.

Cal shot 55.6% in the first half, while Oregon shot 34.5 percent. The Ducks tried to beat Cal's man-to-man defense with one-on-one basketball, but Cal handled it well.

Cover photo by Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

