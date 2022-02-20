Cal Loses at Home to Utah

Utes win both games against Cal this season, and the teams are now tied for 10th place

Cal lost to Utah for the second time this season, falling to the Utes 60-58 Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.

Utah (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12) and Cal (11-17, 4-13) are now tied for 10th place in the conference after Utah swept the Bay Area road trip while Cal lost both home games this week.

Cal center Lars Thiemann had a career-high 16 points and added eight rebounds, while Jordan Shepherd and Jalen Celstine had 10 each for the Bears.

Utah might have other problems. Utes center Branden Carlson left the game with 3:34 left in the second half with a right leg injury. Carlson, who is the Utes' leading scorer and rebounder, had to be helped off the court.

Cal trailed by 12 points with 14:30 left in the second half, but a Cal surge that included a three-point shot by Grant Anticevich reduced the margin to four points (47-43) at the 8:46 mark.

Carlson, who finished with eight points, scored from close range to end the Bears' burst, and the Utes got the margin back up to 10 points with 6:29 to go. But the Bears continued to make headway and trailed by just four points with 1:42 remaining when Jordan Shepherd made two free throws.

Kuany Kuany cut the deficit to two points by hitting two free throws with 19.9 seconds left, but Utah's Lazar Stefanovic made two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining to restore the four-point led.

Jalen Celestine nailed a three-pointer with 5.3 seconds left to make it a one-point game, and Utah's Marco Anthony made one foul shot with 4.3 seconds to go. Jordan Shepard's 35-foot three-point shot at the buzzer did not come close.

Cal made 19 of 21 free throws for the game, and Utah, the top foul shooting team in the conference, was 14-for-17 from the line.

Earlier this season Utah beat Cal by eight points in Salt Lake City on Dec. 5.

The Utes got their first road victory of the season when they won at Stanford on Thursday.

Thiemann had eight points and five rebounds for Cal in the first half, which ended with Utah holding a 32-24 lead.

The Bears made four of their first six shots and had an 11-6 lead, but Cal missed their next six shots while the Utes reeled off 11 straight points to take control. Utah's largest lead of the half was 10 points, which came at the 6:37 mark when Branden Carlson scored his first points of the game.

Carlson was limited to four first-half points on 2-for-6 shooting, but Marco Anthony tallied 10 points in the first 20 minutes for Utah.

No Cal player reached double figures in scoring before halftime.

Utah shot 43.8% in the first half when it was 1-for-6 on three-pointers. Cal made 41.7% of its field-goal attempts in the first half and was 1-for-5 from long distance.

Utah's bench outscored Cal's reserves 15-0 in the first half.

This was the Bears' seventh game without Andre Kelly, who will miss the rest of this season with an ankle injury and has not yet decided whether he will return for the 2022-23 season.

