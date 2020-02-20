CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Washington State Game Thread

Bill Elleby once scored 23 points against Washington State.Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

Jeff Faraudo

If you have been a Cal basketball fan for a while now — I’m talking nearly 30 years — you might remember a player by the name of Elleby.

It’s Bill Elleby, and he is the father of Washington State star sophomore C.J. Elleby, who is the third-leading scorer in the Pac-12 at 18.7 points per game and had 22 points against the Bears last month.

Cal and WSU face off again tonight at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Dad Bill play for Cal, and was a senior starter on the 1991-92 team that preceded by one year Jason Kidd’s arrival on campus.

The Bears weren’t very good that season, finishing 10-18 overall, 4-14 in the Pac-10. Their best player, center/forward Brian Hendrick, averaged 16.1 points and 10.7 rebounds while missing nine conference games due to injury.

But the Bears had two freshmen forwards with great promise in Lamond Murray and Al Grigsby. Murray averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds, with seven games of 20 points or more, including five of the final eight games. Grigsby provided 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds and scored double digits 16 times.

Meanwhile, Elleby had his finest season for the Bears as a senior. A former Washington state player of the year at Garfield High in Seattle, he started 25 games, averaged 11.9 points and was the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter at 46.4 percent (64-for-138) and best free throw shooter at 80.3 percent (53-for-66).

The 6-foot-3 guard scored 20 points or more four times, including a career-high 23 against Washington State, and 20 in his college finale vs. Oregon. He finished his Cal career with 931 points and 41-percent accuracy from beyond the 3-point arc.

In fact, Elleby scored double digits four times in six games his final three seasons against his future son’s school. The Bears could use him tonight.

Check back for in-game updates. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

