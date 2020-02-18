Cal Basketball: Bears Trek to Pullman in Search of Elusive First Road Victory

WASHINGTON STATE (14-12, 5-8) at CAL (10-15, 4-8)

WHERE: Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-WASHINGTON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads 81-51 and has won the past two meetings, both in Berkeley. The ledger is even in games played at WSU: 31-31. The Bears have not won in Pullman since an 80-62 victory on Feb. 21, 2016, led by 17 points from Tyrone Wallace and 15 from Ivan Rabb.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears, still searching for their first win away from home, play on the road this weekend against two teams they beat in Berkeley. They begin in Pullman against the Cougars, whom Cal topped 73-66 one Jan. 9, thanks to a career-high 26 points (and 10 rebounds) from sophomore Matt Bradley. Cal, alone in 11th place in the Pac-12 standings, can climb to a share of 10th with WSU by beating the Cougs. Cal visits last-place Washington on Saturday. . . . Bradley continues to power the offense, averaging 17.8 points to rank fifth in the Pac-12. He scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half Sunday against Arizona State and the Bears rang up 75 points — their conference season-high — but they gave up 80 points and lost, completing an 0-2 homestead against the Arizona schools. The Bears have dropped four in a row overall. . . . The Bears, 0-7 in road games and 0-10 away from Haas Pavilion, have not won a Pac-12 road game other than at Stanford since knocking off Arizona State in Tempe on Feb. 8, 2017.

WASHINGTON STATE STORYLINES: The Cougars, under first-year head coach Kyle Smith, were a surprise early. They were 9-4 in non-conference play and posted January home victories over UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona State in Pac-12 play. But they were swept in Los Angeles last weekend and have lost five of their past seven games. Still, the Cougars are 12-3 at home and their 14 overall victories are more than they have compiled in a season since going 19-18 in 2011-12. . . . WSU is led by sophomore forward C.J. Elleby, whose 18.7 scoring average is third in the Pac-12. Elleby scored 22 points against the Bears last month and has averaged 17.7 vs. Cal in three career meetings. Elleby has five double-doubles this season, including a 34-point, 10-rebound performance in the Cougars’ most recent victory, two weeks ago vs. Washington. Elleby is 42 points shy of becoming the third-fastest WSU player to 1,000 career points. . . . Junior guard Isaac Bonton contributes 14.8 points and 4.0 assists. He had 34 points and eight assists in WSU’s win over Oregon State and he us averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists over the past seven outings.

WASHINGTON STATE GAME NOTES: Click here