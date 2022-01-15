Cal-Washington State Basketball Live Game Updates

Bears play a Saturday afternoon game in Pullman, Wash., hoping to get a road win

Cal faces Washington State in Pullman, Wash., in a Pac-12 basketball contest scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Pregame: Joel Brown is not in the Cal starting lineup for the second straight game. He reportedly was in transit to Pullman when Saturday's game began, and if he arrives in time, he might play a few minutes in Saturday's game. He missed Wednesday's game with an illness.

Cal came into Saturday's game on a three-game losing streak, dropping its record to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12. The Bears' most recent game was a 64-55 loss to Washington on Wednesday in Seattle.

Entering Saturday's action Cal was 0-5 away from home, and that includes an 0-3 mark on its opponent's home court and an 0-2 record in neutral-site games.

The Bears will not play another game until Sunday, Jan. 23, when they host Arizona, which is scheduled to play Utah tonight (Saturday).

Washington State is coming off a 62-57 loss to Stanford on Thursday in Pullman. That dropped the Cougars' record to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference. WSU entered the game with a 6-4 record at home.

Washington State was listed as a 9.5-point favorite in the game against Cal as of Saturday morning. The point spread opened at 7 points but has grown the past two days.

Cal starting lineup: F Grant Anticevich, F Andre Kelly, G Jordan Shepherd, G Jalen Celestine, G Jarred Hyder

Washington State starting lineup: G Michael Flowers, G Tyrell Roberts, F Mouhamed Gueye, F Efi Abogidi, G TJ Bamba

Noah Williams is not in the starting lineup for the Cougars.

FIRST HALF

15:46 first half: Andre Kelly, who scored four points in Wednesday's loss, hits his first two shots and has four points already on Saturday. Mouhamed Gueye has four points for WSU. Washington State 6, Cal 4.

12:22 first half. Cal commits turnovers on consecutive possessions. Washington State 11, Cal 9.

11:03 first half: Kelly has four points and Jordan Shepherd has three on a 3-point shot. Efi Abogidi and Mouhamed Gueye have four apiece for WSU. Cal is 4-for-10 from the field, and WSU is 6-for-13. Each team has one 3-pointer. Washington State 13, Cal 10.

8:15 first half: Efi Abogidi hits consecutive buckets and has eight points. Washington State 17, Cal 12.

7:09 first half: Cal's Jordan Shepherd makes a layup off a baseline drive an has a team-high five points. Cal has just two turnovers, and WSU has only one. Washington State 17, Cal 14.

6:02 first half: A Cal turnover turns into a break-away dunk by TJ Bamba and a seven-point WSU lead. Washington State 21, Cal 14.

5:14 first half: Jordan Shepherd hits two free throws to close the gap. Shepherd has seven points. Washington State 21, Cal 19.

4:07 first half: Lars Thiemann ties the game with a 5-foot shot, but WSU's Michael Flowers makes two foul shots to put the Cougars back in front. Washington State 23, Cal 21.

3:55 first half: Media timeout. Cal is 8-for-19 from the field with three turnovers. The Bears are 2-for-7 from long range, and WSU is 1-for-7 from deep. Washington State 23, Cal 21.

3:36 first half: A backcourt steal by the Cougars leads to a layup by TJ Bama, who misses the free throw that could have made it a three-point play. Washington State 25, Cal 21.

1:44 first half: Andre Kelly scores on a tip-in to tie the game and hits the free throw for a three-point play that puts Cal ahead. Cal 26, Washington State 25.

1:12 first half: After a Cougar bucket, Kuany Kuany misses two free throws. Washington State 27, Cal 26

28 seconds first half: Kuany Kuany is fouled on a 3-point shot attempt, and he makes all three free throws. Cal 29, Washington State 27.

Halftime: WSU's Tyrell Roberts misses a long 3-point shot with two second left. Cal 29, Washington State 27.

Jordan Shepherd and Andre Kelly have seven points apiece in the first half, and Efi Abogidi leads the Cougars with eight points.

Cal committed just four first-half turnovers after committing 32 in its past two games combined. WSU only had four turnovers before halftime as well.

Cal's inability to get to the foul line hurt Cal in its past few games, but the Bears attempted 10 free throws in the first half and made seven of them. Washington State was just 2-for-3 from the foul line.

Cal shot 10-for-24 from the floor in the first half, including 2-for-8 on 3-pointers. WSU shot 12-for-31 (38.7%) and 1-for-10 from long range.

Joel Brown has not shown up yet.

.

Cover photo of Cal head coach Mark Fox is by Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport