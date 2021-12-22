Cal Women Step Up Defensively vs. Saint Mary's in Non-Conference Finale

The Cal women’s basketball team responded to coach Charmin Smith’s call to tighten its defense and the result was a decisive 73-55 win over Saint Mary’s College at Haas Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears limited the Gaels to 36-percent shooting and forced 24 turnovers, which they turned into 23 points. During one stretch in the fourth quarter, Cal forced Saint Mary’s into turnovers on seven consecutive possessions.

“We’ve talked a lot in the last two weeks about our defense and just two days ago in preparation for Saint Mary’s I shared with them where we stood statistically defensively within our conference,” Smith said. “I think that might have gotten us to wake up a little bit because we weren’t doing well.”

Cal entered the game ranked last in the Pac-12 in points allowed (64.1), tied for eighth in turnovers forced (16.2) and eighth in steals (7.5). The Bears had 14 steals against Saint Mary’s.

“I’m proud that we could show such a significant turnaround in that against a Saint Mary’s team that I think is a better opponent than some other people we’ve given up more points to. I think there was progress made there for sure.”

The Bears improved to 9-2 while closing out the non-conference portion of their schedule. They have 10 days off for the holidays before trekking north to face Washington State (8-3) in their Pac-12 opener on Friday, Dec. 31.

Asked if she is confident her team is ready for the start of conference play, Smith said, “I think we’ll be ready on the 31st. I’m excited again for what we did in non-conference play.”

A year ago, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries throughout its roster, a young Cal squad struggled to a 1-16 record, including 1-12 in Pac-12 play. The Bears' only losses so far this season were to Ole Miss and Arkansas.

“We are just really excited to show people we are better and to play in what has been the toughest conference in the country,” Smith said.

Junior forward Evelien Lutje-Schipholt had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cal, which improved to 7-1 on its home floor. Freshman guard Jayda Smith, the Pac-12 scoring leader, shot just 5-for-15 from the field, but scored 18 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Sophomore guard Dalayah Daniels had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals and junior guard Kailyn Crocker scored 11 points.

The Bears shared the ball, moving it to generate 18 assists and some easy baskets. Lutje-Schiptolt talks in the video above about the “flow” the Cal offense created i the win.

Sophomore center Ali Bamberger had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Gaels (6-5) and Maddy Holland posted 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dalayah Daniels drives against Saint Mary's defender. Photo by Robert Edwards, KLC fotos

Cover photo of Cal forward Evelien Lutje-Schiptolt (24) by Robert Edwards, KLC fotos

