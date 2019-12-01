Cal
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Blast Long Beach State to Win Classic crown

Jeff Faraudo

Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored a season-high 15 points, leading the Cal women’s basketball team to a 68-45 win over Long Beach State in the championship game of the Cal Classic on Saturday.

The Bears (5-2) claimed the title in their own tournament for the first time since 2016 and stretched their current win streak to four games.

Alaysia Styles and Jazlen Green each had 12 points for the Bears, who led 22-7 after one quarter and 33-14 at the half. Styles also had six rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.

"It's good to have that feeling of winning a championship, even if it is our own Cal Classic," said Cal coach Charmin Smith. "Having to play back-to-back games and come out and compete, I think we did a good job. It was a good team effort both days and we had moments where we were really good. 

"Holding [Long Beach] to seven points in two consecutive quarters, that's impressive against any Division I team. I thought our defense was phenomenal in the first half."

The Bears forced Long Beach State into 19 turnovers, 12 of them in the first quarter.

Led by nine rebounds from senior CJ West, the Bears crushed he 49ers on the boards, 45-23. Freshman Leilani McIntosh contributed eight assists and has averaged 7.3 over the past three games.

Styles and Crocker were named to the all-tournament team while senior – who had a game-high 20 points in the opener vs North Carolina Central and added eight points, three assists, and three rebounds on Saturday – was named the Cal Classic MVP. 

Justina King (Long Beach State), Kamaria McDaniel (Penn State), and Kieche White (North Carolina Central) also earned spots on the all-tournament team.

The Bears return to action next Saturday against Boston University at Haas Pavilion.

Penn State beat North Carolina Central 92-68 in the consolation game.

